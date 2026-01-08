4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend January 8 - 11

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Get ready for a weekend stacked with nonstop fun, dazzling displays, and unforgettable celebrations. FOX4 is your go-to guide for amazing featured events happening this weekend you won’t want to miss! From thrilling FOX4 Sports broadcasts to the spectacular—‘Celebration in the Sky,’ Largest🎇Fireworks Show🎇in Southwest Florida, Coming to Seminole Casino Hotel! FOX4 provides the ultimate lineup for all kinds of celebrations, and fun moments for everyone to enjoy from beginning to end!

🎇‘Celebration in the Sky,’ Largest Fireworks Show in Southwest Florida, Comes to Seminole Casino Hotel!🎇

Celebration in the Sky is returning for another year here at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee on Saturday, Jan 10th at 9 PM!⁣⁣ Celebration in the Sky” is the largest land-based fireworks show in Southwest Florida. The show is produced by Zambelli Fireworks, one of the largest fireworks companies in the world! A traditional outdoor Zambelli Fireworks production is a complete sensory experience unlike anything else! Zambelli’s productions are some of the largest in the world, and their displays include a variety of shells and high-intensity multi-shot devices that awe and inspire. Seminole Casino Hotel Immokale is Southwest Florida’s premier gaming and entertainment destination. Located at 506 South 1st Street in Immokalee. Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee is easily accessible to all of Southwest Florida. The 51,000-square-foot casino offers 1,400 slots and 39 live table games. For the full Vegas experience, play at one of our two craps or three roulette tables. Place cash bets on sports with the Hard Rock Sportsbook kiosks available only at Seminole Casinos in Florida. Dining options include the award-winning 1st Street Deli, Asian fusion restaurant Lucky Mi Noodle House, and the EE-TO-LEET-KE (“The Camp”) Grill. Seminole Casino Hotel’s nightlife is highlighted by the Zig Zag lounge. For important further details here!

Fort Myers Touch A Truck🚒🛻🚚🚛

Lee County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Touch a Truck Event at the Lee County Civic Center! This Saturday, January 10th from 9:30am - 1pm, Free admission! Touch-a-Truck provides children and adults with a unique opportunity to explore a wide variety of vehicles up close, including fire trucks and heavy equipment! This interactive, family-friendly event offers an up-close look at the vehicles that keep our communities moving! For further details click here!

Sanibel Community House January Arts & Crafts Fair!

Discover local creativity at the January Arts & Crafts Fair, held indoors at the Sanibel Community House. Shop a vibrant mix of handmade art, tropical décor, jewelry, accessories, pottery, shell crafts, baked goods, and more—featuring beloved local artists and uniquely Sanibel finds.

🗓 Sunday, January 11th

⏰ 9 AM – 2 PM

For further details click here!

Cape Coral Art Festival! 🚤

Stop by to discover why Freedom Boat Club is the easiest way to get on the water! 🌊This Saturday,📆 January 10th & Sunday, January 11th from 10am to 4pm.📍Cape Coral Parkway. For further details click here!

Your Sports 🏒🏈Weekend Lineup only on FOX4

As always, have a safe and fun weekend❣️