4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend January 30 – February 2

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Looking to explore the top events happening this weekend but not sure where to look? Your search ends here! Fox 4 is your ultimate destination, showcasing "4+" exciting events, including the highly anticipated Superbowl 2025, all in one place on Fox 4! We've got it all covered just for YOU!

Get a jump start on your weekend by signing up for our 4 Things To Do This Weekend newsletter! Click here to start receiving this article in your inbox every week.



The City of Cape Coral Water💧Ways Science Festival!

The City of Cape Coral invites the public for the exciting Water Ways Science Festival this Saturday, February 1st from10am to 4pm at Cultural Park. This free, family-oriented event promises a day filled with fun and learning, highlighting the significance of our waterways. Attendees can dive into a variety of activities, including live animal exhibits, mangrove and native plant giveaways, arts and crafts, a mermaid water laboratory tour, boating safety tips, food trucks, and neurodivergent-friendly activities. The festival is designed to inspire community engagement on vital environmental issues through interactive games and creative expression. Further details here!

Art 🖼️Fest Fort Myers

Have a love for art? Art Fest Fort Myers is set to dazzle with over 200 gifted artists showcasing their work against the breathtaking backdrop of Downtown Fort Myers' riverfront. This lively, free outdoor festival offers a rich tapestry of global art, captivating live performances, delicious food options, and fun activities for kids. Be sure to catch the Opening Night concert, explore the artists' booths, and indulge in the exclusive VIP Club party featuring a bar, delectable bites, and a DJ spinning tunes. Throughout the weekend, dive into stunning artwork, cheer on student art competitions, join a live high school chalk contest, and challenge yourself in a thrilling timed 5K run across the iconic Edison Bridge. With more than 90,000 art enthusiasts expected this event is not to be missed! Further details here!

The Sound of Music🎵The Belle Theatre

The Belle Theatre proudly presents all theater lovers to experience the magic of The Sound of Music! Running from January 24th to February 9th, this timeless Rodgers and Hammerstein masterpiece is a delightful treat for audiences of all ages. Set against the backdrop of Austria on the eve of WWII, the spirited Maria leaves her convent to become the governess for a widowed naval captain's seven children. As she bonds with the kids, her warmth begins to melt the captain's stern exterior. This enchanting story of bravery, love, and happiness features a remarkable score that has won Tony, Grammy®, and Academy Award® accolades, showcasing beloved songs like “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss,” and the title track. Matinee shows are at 2 PM on February 1, 2, 8, and 9, while evening performances start at 7:30 PM on January 31, February 1, 2, 6, 7, and 8. Tickets are priced at $15 for students and $25 for adults, with special group rates for parties of ten or more! Purchase tickets online: https://thebelletheatre.com/index.../on-stage/main-stage1...

Further details here!

A Prom👗for Moms!

A Night To Remember! Beautiful Dresses, Enchanting Memories await you! Gather your friends, put on your finest attire, and dance the night away to an incredible mix of tunes spun by our DJ this Friday, January 31st at 6pm! Enjoy delicious finger foods while you celebrate. Don’t forget, it’s BYOB! A prize will be awarded for the best-dressed attendee. The entry fee is just $19 per person, and pre-registration is a must. For more information, check it out here! Brought to you by Lake Kennedy Center! Further details and for preregistration here!

SEIZE THE OPPORTUNITY! TUNE INTO FOX4 FOR THE THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2025 SUPER BOWL 🏈 AIRING FEBRUARY 9TH, YOUR ONLY DESTINATION FOR THE SUPERBOWL🎉🎉!

As always, have a Fun and Safe Weekend❣️