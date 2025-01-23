4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend January 23 – 26

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Want to dive into some of the best events this weekend but not sure where to start? Look no further! Fox4 is your go-to-source, featuring "4+" thrilling events and a range of action-packed sports activities designed just for you!

Tiki 🐶Tails & Happy Sails Fundraiser

Whoof! Tiki Tails & Happy Sails is the paw-fect tropical afternoon escape! This Saturday, January 25th, from 11:00am to 3:00pm, featuring furry friends and a tropical waterfront vibes! Bring your own dog to enjoy the festivities or come meet their lovable, adoptable pets in search of their forever homes while taking in the stunning marina views. Enjoy live entertainment, delicious food from the Pinchers food truck, trivia and karaoke, pet portraits, a puppy kissing booth, interactive games, raffles, giveaways, and cool merchandise. Whether you're considering adoption or just want to soak up the tropical atmosphere, there's something for everyone at the Tiki Tails & Happy Sails Event. Huge plus, adopt a pet and receive a FREE cruise!! Further details here!

The🎵Stage 🎤Restaurant🍸& Nightclub

Gear yourself up for an amazing weekend at THE STAGE RESTAURANT AND FULL BAR, kicking off tonight! Enjoy performances featuring hits from Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire, Blood, Sweat & Tears, and more. On Thursday, January 23rd, catch a tribute to THE ROLLING STONES, DOOBIE BROTHERS, and STEVE MILLER. Then, this Friday, January 24th, don’t miss a special one-night-only event with Brass Evolution, a 10-piece band playing your favorite tunes from Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Blood, Sweat & Tears. Saturday, January 25th, FUNDRAISER brings the ALTER EAGLES TRIBUTE BAND, a guest favorite known as one of the best in the country. Finally, on Sunday, January 26, enjoy THE NEIL DIAMOND TRIBUTE SHOW, rated 5⭐stars, featuring a special guest performance by BARBARA STREISAND, starting at 7:00pm! Indulge in delectable cuisine while enjoying a lively atmosphere filled with music, dancing, and refreshing drinks. You will experience the perfect blend of dining and entertainment—"come for the food, stay for the fun"! The Stage Restaurant provides live entertainment with Tribute Bands, Dancing, Dinner & Delicious Drinks! Further Details and Show Times Here!

Night Market @ The Sandbar and Grille

Exhilarating Sandbar Excitement at the Sandbar Grille this Friday, January 24th, from 4pm to 9pm, located conveniently on US-41/Colonial Blvd. Experience an extraordinary monthly night market, where you can support a variety of incredible local artisans and vendors. While you're there, indulge in the fantastic food and drinks offered at the Sandbar Grille! Discover unique creations from talented vendors like Jewelry By Kaye💍 Krest, Bella’s Custom Creations👚, Knead Love Dough🥖Color Street 💅🏽Pure Romance💘

Brewing Bubbles 🧼D1Craft Room 🖊️Tangled Roots Potting Bar 🌱M & J Creations🖨️and many more. Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy a vibrant community atmosphere and find something special! Small town feel, big time taste. EAT. DRINK. LOCAL. Further info here!

Arts & Crafts Festival

Save the date for a Festival Fun Day! The Arts & Crafts Festival on Saturday, January 25th, from 10am to 3pm at the Gulf Coast Town Center, conveniently located near the courtyard adjacent to Game Time. This is a fantastic opportunity to explore and purchase unique creations from talented local artists, crafters, and artisans. The event will take place at 9903 Gulf Coast Main St., Fort Myers, so come out and support your community while discovering one-of-a-kind treasures! Further information here!

FREE - Movie🍿Night "Wild Robot"

Enjoy your popcorn! Join in for this fun-filled, FREE family event at TWES. “Wild Robot” will begin at sunset (around 6:15 pm). You can arrive at 6 pm to set up. Bring your own chairs and blankets for seating at this outdoor event. Refreshments will be provided. (Children must be accompanied by an adult. Further details here!

As always, have a fantastic and safe weekend❣️