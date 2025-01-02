4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend January 2 – 5

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Looking to enjoy a weekend packed with FUN events?Look no further! Fox4, has you covered...showcasing "4" exciting events, plus bonus sports events tailored just for you, all brought to you by Fox4.

Get a jump start on your weekend by signing up for our 4 Things To Do This Weekend newsletter! Click here to start receiving this article in your inbox every week.



The Venezia Renaissance Faire

The Venezia Renaissance Faire is thrilled to return to Bonita Springs the next two weekends. Starting this Saturday and Sunday, as you step through the gates, you’ll be transported into a world of fantasy! Experience non-stop entertainment, multi talented musicians, side-splitting comedic characters, and a thrilling lineup of authentic medieval games that will transport you straight to the heart of the renaissance! Don't miss this Captivating event! Further details here!

Fort Myers Seafood & Music Festival

Attention Seafood Enthusiasts! The 4th Annual Fort Myers Seafood & Music Festival is set to take place this weekend, January 3rd-5th, along the beautiful waterfront in historic downtown Fort Myers. The fun kicks off on Friday from 4pm to 10pm, continues Saturday from 11am to 10pm, and wraps up on Sunday from 11am to 6pm. Best of all, general admission is completely FREE! Indulge in a variety of freshly prepared foods, including seafood, meat, vegetarian options, and delicious desserts. As you savor your meal, enjoy live music performances from some of Florida's finest talents. If you're looking to unwind and enjoy fantastic food and music, this event is a must-attend! We can't wait to see YOU, the most essential part of our celebration! Further details here!

The Sage Restaurant & Nightclub

Prepare yourself for an unforgettable experience at at THE STAGE RESTAURANT AND FULL BAR this Friday, January 3rd, featuring a special tribute night to TINA TURNER, ROD STEWART, and TOM JONES! Then, on Saturday, January 4th, don’t miss WALL OF ECHOS, Florida's top live PINK FLOYD show for one night only! Indulge in delectable cuisine while enjoying a lively atmosphere filled with music, dancing, and refreshing drinks. You will experience the perfect blend of dining and entertainment—"come for the food, stay for the fun"! The Stage Restaurant provides live entertainment with Tribute Bands, Dancing, Dinner & Drinks! Further Details and Show Times Here!

Family Sunday Funday at Backyard Social is this Sunday, January 5th at Backyard Social!

⏰Time: 11am-3pm

🎼Live Music on the lawn

🛝Free Large Inflatable Slide & Bounce House

❄️Winter Themed Craft Station

🍧Snow Cones & Cotton Candy with @sweetdreamsswfl

🍅Bloody Mary’s and mimosa bar available for the 21+ crowd! Don't miss out!

Further details here!

DON'T MISS our Bonus Sports🏒🏈🏀Events

Happy New Year🎉2025, have a FUN and SAFE Weekend❣️