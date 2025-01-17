4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend January 16 – 19

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you looking for an exciting weekend but unsure of what to do? Your search ends here! Fox 4 has got you covered, showcasing "4+" exhilarating events along with a variety of sports activities tailored just for you!





4th Annual Punta Gorda Seafood🎣 & Music Festival

Attention seafood and music enthusiasts! Get ready for a fantastic outdoor experience at the 4th Annual Punta Gorda Seafood & Music Festival happening at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda from January 17th to 19th, kicking off TODAY from 4pm to 10pm. Enjoy a weekend filled with mouthwatering food, live music, and exciting activities! Sit back and soak in performances from some of Florida's top musical talents. This festival is crafted like a gourmet dish, combining the best elements for an unforgettable time. Produced by Paragon Festivals, general admission is absolutely FREE! Be sure to join the fun!! Further details here!

Downtown Fort Myers Music Walk

Turn Up the Music! First Music Walk of 2025! - Experience the vibrant atmosphere of Downtown Fort Myers Music Walk! Join us for the inaugural Music Walk of 2025 happening tonight, January 17, from 6 to 10 pm. On the third Friday of each month, the streets of Downtown Fort Myers transform into a lively hub where talented local and regional musicians showcase their skills. This is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy live music in a festive setting, and the best part? It's completely free for everyone! Be sure to come out and enjoy this exciting event! Further details here!

Gulf Coast & Marine🚤Expo

Bon Voyage! Get ready for the Gulf Coast & Marine Expo, the largest boat show in Southwest Florida happening this weekend from January 16th to 19th! Attendees can look forward to an impressive showcase of the latest Avalon and Bentley Pontoons, along with Carolina Skiff and Sea Chaser boats on display. The event promises a vibrant atmosphere with numerous dealers and vendors, delicious food options, and fun bounce houses for the little ones. Plus, mark your calendars for an unforgettable evening of country music at the Gulf Coast Country Fest on Friday, the 17th! Further details here!

Movie🎥on The Lawn

Grab your popcorn🍿and get ready for a delightful evening! Join us for a special Family Movie Night on the Lawn at Crosspoint as part of our Celebrating At The Movies series. Don’t forget to bring along a cozy blanket or a lawn chair, and pack your favorite treats and beverages to enjoy during the show. We’re thrilled to share that the animated favorite Sing! will be featured, and complimentary popcorn will be available for all attendees. Everyone is invited to come and have a great time, regardless of the weather—if it rains, we’ll simply move the movie indoors! Further details here!

