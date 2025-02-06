4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend February 6 – February 9

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Looking for thrilling events to spice up your weekend but not sure where to look? Look no further! Fox 4 is your go-to hub, featuring "4+" exhilarating events, including the much-awaited Super Bowl 2025, airing on FOX4 this SUNDAY. Catch the pregame at1pm and the kickoff at 6:30pm—all the excitement you need is right here! FOX4 has got you covered!

Ave Maria Residents !!!! | FC Naples

FC Naples PRACTICE |THIS SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8TH | AMU Gyrene Field - 4816 Kellher St | 11:00am - 1:00pm. You’re invited to watch the FC Naples team in action! Join AMMA for an exciting practice session at AMU Gyrene Field this Saturday, starting at 11:00am. All ages are welcome to sit in the stadium benches and enjoy the drills and techniques. After the session, there will be an opportunity to meet the team and Coach Matt "Gaffa" Poland. Plus, FC Naples will have a swag tent for fans — DON'T MISS OUT on some cool gear for merch signing! They look forward to seeing you there! Further details here!

Cape Coral Bike🏍️Night!

Cape Coral Bike Night is back! Cape Coral's beloved Bike Night, organized by the Parks and Recreation Department for over ten years. Come enjoy an evening filled with entertainment, delicious food, vendors, and an array of motorcycles in South Cape. Whether you're an avid biker or just looking for a fun night out, this event promises excitement for everyone. Mark your calendars for this Saturday, February 8th, from 5pm to 10pm, at SE 47th Terrace. The entertainment lineup includes School of Rock from 5 to 6pm, Red Hannah from 6:30 to 8pm, and Hairdaze from 8:30p to 10pm, all free of charge! Additionally, the popular Slow Bike Races will return, with sign-ups available at the tent near SE 11th Place, starting at 8pm. Life's a journey so don't miss this ride! Further details here!

Pizza 🍕 Fest!

Celebrate #NationalPizzaDay with Fort Myers Brewery this Saturday, February 8th, from noon to 11pm at #FMBrew is bringing in some of the best local pizza trucks to showcase their pizza making skills just for you! Enjoy your pizza alongside refreshing beers, seltzers, or flights. The fun kicks off at 3pm with DJ Nate and our pals from the Animal Refuge Center, followed by a live performance from No Wrong Turn at 7pm. Come out for a fantastic day filled with great food and entertainment! Further details here!

Edison Festival of Lights Junior🎈Parade!

It's a celebration for the kids! Florida's biggest youth parade highlights the imagination and skills of countless children and their families from Southwest Florida. With over 100 entries, including vibrant floats, lively marching bands, energetic dancers, street performers, clowns, and local dignitaries, the Downtown River District comes alive with excitement. This cherished annual event has been a staple in Southwest Florida since the 1940s, continually growing in charm and appeal! The Junior Parade, a delightful daytime affair, offers a scaled-down version of the Grand Parade, ensuring timeless family fun for everyone involved. Join us and become part of this beloved tradition! Further details here!

Special Upcoming Bonus Event - The Stage "One Night Only"

Save the Date! For a Unique "One Night Only " You won't want to miss the chance to see one of the most iconic boy bands of all time, The Beatles Tribute Show featuring Liverpool! Secure your spot by calling 239.405.8566 today! Liverpool captures the essence of the Beatles with their spot-on looks, sounds, and authentic instruments. Experience the magic with their mop-top hairstyles and classic costumes for a truly immersive performance! Further details here!

As always, have a Fun and Safe weekend❣️