4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend February 27 – March 2

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you searching for the hottest happenings this weekend? Look no further—FOX4 is your ultimate destination featuring over 4 exhilarating events, including the highly-anticipated Country Jam Naples, brought to you by FC Naples, showstopping performances at the eye-catching Paradise Coast Sports Complex! Tickets are flying, so don't wait—secure yours now for the biggest country music night in Southwest Florida! This is an event you won't want to miss! Everything you need for an unforgettable weekend is right here!

Get a jump start on your weekend by signing up for our 4 Things To Do This Weekend newsletter! Click here to start receiving this article in your inbox every week.



🔥Country🤠 Jam Naples 🔥

Put on your favorite boots and don your cowboy hat! Get set for an epic night at Country Jam Naples, featuring the incredible Justin Moore at the stunning Paradise Coast Sports Complex!Tickets are disappearing quickly, so don’t hesitate—secure yours now for the ultimate country music experience in Southwest Florida this Saturday, March 1st, from 4pm to 11pm for an unforgettable evening brought to you by 239 Presents brings you Country Jam Naples on the FC Naples Stage! The lineup is sizzling hot this year, with Justin Moore headlining, along with special performances by Walker Montgomery and Jay Webb. Plus, Cowboy Troy will be your energetic MC, ensuring the vibe stays electric all night! The venue is the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, FL, and tickets are selling out fast—get yours today! Bring your friends and family for a night brimming with music, fun, and delicious food. 🔥ONLY 2 DAYS TO GO!🔥The countdown is ON for Country Jam Naples, if you haven’t grabbed yours yet, now’s the time!. Get your tickets 🎟️ here before they’re gone!📍Venue: Paradise Coast Sports Complex, Naples

Catch Justin Moore's "Beer Ain’t One" (Lyric Video) ft. Blake Sheltonhere!

Saddle Up Social 🐎 #CountryNight at #BackyardSocial

Giddy Up, cowboys🤠& cowgirls! Country👢night is tonight, Thursday, February 27th, starting at 5pm. Free line dancing lessons with @linedancingwithlindsey 🤠8:30pm-10:00pm. 👢Open format dancing after. Shop @montgomeriegray for the best trends from 5:00pm outside in the parking lot (parking lot party!) 🛍️ Have you ever tried riding a mechanical bull? 🐂Now you can! $5 per ride from 7:00pm-10:00pm! Join in on all the country dancing experiencing only the good vibes at Backyard Social! Further details here!

SWFL AG Expo🎡Agriculture Exposition

Welcome to the SWfl AG Expo...Where "an ag-citing adventure" awaits! TODAY IS OPENING DAY, Thursday, February 27th, with gates swinging open at 4 PM. Dive into a world filled with charming livestock, innovative crafts, and spectacular entertainment. Enjoy exhilarating rides, endless fun, mouthwatering food, engaging exhibits, a petting zoo, and so much more! Admission is just $1, and rides start at $1 with a minimum purchase of $10. Don’t let this adventure pass you by! Full details and tickets here!

Spring🌷Fest at Cultural Park🌷

Spring is just around the corner! Be a part of an exciting experience at the Spring Fest in Cultural Park, Cape Coral, on Saturday, March 1st, from 10am to 3pm. Explore a vibrant array of vendors, art, crafts, delicious food trucks, and exciting activities for kids, including games and more! Don’t miss the chance to capture early free family photos with the Easter Bunny from 12pm to 1pm, conveniently located near the playground. It’s a fantastic day out for everyone, with free admission and parking. Sponsored by LLSN. Further details here!

Bonus Events

The Stage Restaurant & Nightclub

Prepare yourself for an extraordinary weekend at THE STAGE providing the best live entertainment with triute bands, dancing, delicious dinner and drinks! Entertainment kicks off tonight, Thursday, February 27th, through Sunday, MAarch 2nd. Savor exquisite cuisine while immersing yourself in a vibrant atmosphere filled with fabulous music and dancing. Experience the ultimate fusion of dining and entertainment—come for the food, stay for the fun! Further Details and Show Times Here!

Spring into the Arts Gala

Immerse yourself in an impactful art-filled, and colorful celebration. Spring into the Arts Gala Wednesday, March 5, 2025, 11am. Experience a fashion show, high-value live and silent auctions, a gourmet luncheon, art exhibit, and stellar entertainment. INC will also honor distinguished women in the arts. The gala benefits the International Network of Creatives community arts programs and outreach to underprivileged children and families, and adults battling addictions and mental illness. Further details and tickets here!

As always, have a fun and safe weekend❣️