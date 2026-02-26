4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend February 26 - March 1

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — 🔥Ready to turn up the heat this weekend? Saddle up for the HOT sizzle of the season...Ranch Hands Cowboylesque,🤠only at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee. Boots, bold moves, and a night you won’t forget. From can’t-miss weekend events to our thrilling FOX4 Sports Coverage, FOX4 knows the best and we bring it all to you!🔥Fire up your weekend with FOX4!

🤠Ranch Hands Cowboylesque🤠

Ranch Hands Cowboylesque follows the journey of one ranch hand trying to regain his confidence after heartbreak. With the help of his fellow ranch hands, and the audience, he just might be able to get back in the saddle! Enjoy a 90-minute show featuring comedy, choreographed dancing, vocal performances of country music classics...oh, and shirtless cowboys! So hold on tight and get ready for Ranch Hands Cowboylesque 🤩at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, where world-class entertainment meets high-energy nightlife, delivering unforgettable, top-tier shows like this straight to Southwest Florida for an electrifying night you won’t want to miss!

🤠 Friday, February 27th at 8PM✨ ALL ATTENDEES MUST BE 21 OR OLDER! Get your tickets🎟️ here!

37th Annual Bonita Springs🚤Boat Show

Boat lovers, get ready — Southwest Florida’s biggest spring boat showcase is here! 🚤☀️

The show drops anchor February 26–March 1 at the Bonita Springs Poker Room, featuring hundreds of boats, nearly 30 dealers, and 65+ boat lines on display. It’s the largest springtime boat and marine product event in SWFL — and you won’t want to miss it.📍Bonita Springs Poker Room 28010 Race Track Rd, Bonita Springs this Thursday, February 26, 10am-5pm

and Friday, February 27, 10am-5pm

Click here for further info

Cape Coral Music & Arts🎨Fusion Walk

Art in the air. Music in the streets. Magic everywhere. ✨The Cape Coral Parks and Recreation Department is proud to bring local artists and musicians together! Come out for an evening of live music and vendors, and support local businesses. This event will feature pop-up shops by local artists that showcase everything from handmade jewelry to paintings. This is a family-friendly event!

Click here for more information.

Event by Cape Coral Parks and Recreation, Cape Coral Community Redevelopment Agency and City of Cape Coral Government

Port Charlotte Greek 🔱 Festival

Opa! Get ready to eat, dance, and shout “Opa!” all weekend long! Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church presents the 32nd Annual Greek Fest, happening Friday, Feb 27 – Sunday, March 1

Friday & Saturday | 11AM–8PM

Sunday | 12PM–6PM

Enjoy authentic Greek cuisine — from savory moussaka and gyros to sweet pastries, loukoumades, and refreshing Greek iced coffee. 🎶 Experience live Greek music, traditional dance performances, and even join in with dance lessons.⛪ Take a church tour to see the stunning icons and learn about Greek traditions.🍇 Don’t miss the crowd-favorite grape stomping — your very own “Lucy & Ethel” moment! Click here for more info.

COASTAL ART👩🏼‍🎨WALK

Art, waterfront🌊views, and a perfect Sunday plan — it doesn’t get better than this. 🎨The Coastal Art Walk Event Presenting Fine Art returns this Sunday, March 1st from 10AM–4PM at The Esplanade Shoppes on Marco Island (760 N. Collier Blvd). Now in its 21st season, this fine juried art show has been showcasing top-quality artists for over 20 years.Shop photography, jewelry, sculpture, metal, glass, wood, shell art, and more — all set against a breathtaking bayfront backdrop. Then grab lunch at one of the three waterfront restaurants and make a day of it.✨ Free admission & free parking — don’t miss it!

✨Fox4 Sports🏀🏁🏎️ Weekend Lineup! ✨

As always, have a safe and fun weekend❣️