4 Things To Do In Southwest Florida This Weekend: February 23 - February 25

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Fox4 is watching out for you with four things to do in Southwest FL!

Southwest Florida Shootout in Naples

Lacrosse Lovers! The 3rd Annual Southwest Florida Shootout Men’s College Lacrosse Doubleheader 2024 is here! You can't miss this non-stop sharpshooting event! Check out this drone video from last year's event, where more than 4,000 attended last year! Paradise Coast Sports Complex Stadium welcomes you to their beautiful paradise world-class facility, this Saturday at 3pm. The 2022 D2 National Champs U Tampa will play Florida Tech followed by the defending BIG 10 Champs Michigan Wolverines taking on the Marquette Golden Eagles at 7:00pm. Here is a virtual game-day program, map view and full details. To purchase tickets, please visit the Southwest Florida Shootout Website. If you are unable to attend and would like watch the games,you can view them here.

Minnesota Twins Spring Training vs Pittsburgh Pirates

Don't miss out on this "knock you out of the park opener! The Twins are excited to be back in Fort Myers for another year of Spring Training! Join the Twins for their Spring Training Home Opener! It's also Senior Day and Salute to Service Day at the Lee Health Sports Complex this Saturday at 1:00pm - 4:00pm. The Twins and pirates are two of the most fun teams to watch in Major League Baseball, it's a treat for fans when the two match up. Great pitching, some of the best players in the world, and an energetic fan base; these are just a few things that make it so great when the Twins and Pirates go head-to-head. You can purchase tickets and find more information here.

Farmer Joe’s 2nd Annual Strawberry🍓 Festival

Cape Coral, you won't want to miss this "Sweet" event! 🍓 Farmer Joe’s 2nd Annual Strawberry Festival is happening this Saturday, from 11am- 2pm! Join in on all the enjoyment at their store parking lot for a day full of family fun, and of course… EVERYTHING🍓 STRAWBERRY! Go check out their limitless Strawberry delights, such as Strawberry shortcake, Strawberry salsa, Strawberry wine, jams, jellies, and SO much more. It’s going to be a BLAST! You can find more information here.

The Tina Turner Musical- Broadway Tour Presentation

Tina Turner will always be remembered as "Simply The Best"! As one of the bestselling artists of all time, winning 12 Grammy Awards, and her live shows seen by millions — with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. You won't want to miss this uplifting musical. An inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll! A pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved electrifying hits, will send you soaring to the rafters. Catch the Broadway tour in Naples this Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm and 8pm and Sunday at 2pm and 7:30pm. Recommended for ages 14+. You can find more information and purchase tickets here.

Have a fantastic weekend!