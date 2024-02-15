4 Things To Do In Southwest Florida This weekend: February 16 – February 18

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? We'll we're watching out for you with four things to do in Southwest FL!

Edison Festival of Light Grand Parade

The 86th Annual Edison Festival of Light Grand Parade returns this Saturday to downtown Fort Myers. Since 1938, the Edison Festival of Light Grand Parade brings the entire Southwest Florida community out in celebration of Edison. Named as the largest night parade in the Southeast year after year, the Grand Parade is a two-hour extravaganza featuring national participants, local marching bands, floats, clowns and so much more! This event is free for spectators. The parade starts at 7pm. Parking can be tricky as there is no designated parking areas for people attending. Here is a helpful map layout of the grand parade. The parade travels from Fort Myers High School to Cleveland Avenue, then moves north along Cleveland and through the streets of downtown Fort Myers. You can find more information for the Edison Festival of Light Grand Parade here.

Babcock Ranch Seafood & Music Festival

Babcock Ranch Seafood & Music Festival! Calling all seafood lovers and music enthusiasts! It’s going to be a feast for your senses! Don't miss out on an unforgettable weekend! The festivities will start this Friday to Sunday. Starting Friday-running from 4pm to 10pm. The celebration continues Saturday with a full day of seafood delights and live music from 11am to 10pm. The event will wrap up on Sunday, with more delicious seafood and live tunes from 11am to 6pm. Babcock Ranch is a seafood lover’s paradise, offering an array of dishes that celebrate the bounty of the sea. As you feast and enjoy the array of seafood's, you’ll be in for a TREAT to live performances by talented musicians. Friends and family...join in on The Babcock Ranch Seafood & Music Festivities! You can find more information for Babcock Ranch Seafood & Music Festival here.

49th Annual Fort Myers Greek Fest

49th Annual Fort Myers Greek Fest. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church has been a part of Lee County for many years serving over 235 families. For over 49 years, our parish has entertained Lee County with a glorious display of the sights, sounds and tastes of Greece. Experience the hallmarks of the warmth and generosity of the Greek culture. Join in on all the fun! The 49th Annual Fort Myers Greek Fest hours will be this Friday and Saturday from 11am to 11pm and Sunday from 11am to 7pm for what the Greek Fest is known for- all of the mouth watering foods! Taste all the goodies Yiayia (Grandma) used to make! They have it all. Parking is free and kids under 12 are admitted free. A $5 adult ticket allows three-day admission! The weekend ends with the huge cash raffle. Drawing will be held on Sunday, tickets are $50 each and only 1,200 tickets will be sold.You can find more information for the 49th Annual Fort Myers Greek Fest here.