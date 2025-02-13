4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend February 14 – February 16

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Get ready to paint the town red❤️! This Valentine's Day💝weekend is packed with an array of exciting events perfect for celebrating with your loved💞ones. You won't want to miss the spectacularthe 87th Annual Edison Festival of Lights Grand Parade, where FOX4 will be right in the heart of the action, eager to share the fun with you! If you're on the hunt for the hottest happenings this weekend, look no further—FOX4 is your go-to hub with 4+ thrilling events, including the adrenaline-pumping Daytona 500 and College Football airing this Sunday on FOX4. Everything you need for an unforgettable weekend is right here!

87th Annual Edison Festival🎉🎈of Lights Grand Parade!

Get excited, SWFL! This Saturday, February 15th at 7 PM, the night parade is making a grand return! The 87th Annual Edison Festival of Light Grand Parade! The 87th Annual Edison Festival of Light Grand Parade is back and more spectacular than ever. Recognized as the largest night parade in the Southeast, this two-hour celebration showcases national participants, local marching bands, dazzling floats, and appearances from local officials, clowns, and so much more. It’s a vibrant celebration honoring the life and legacy of our beloved winter resident, Thomas Edison, drawing spectators from all over who often claim their viewing spots weeks ahead of time! Full details here!

19th Annual Coconut Point Art🖼️Festival

Prepare yourself for an extraordinary adventure at the 17th Annual Coconut Point Art Festival, this Saturday and Sunday from 10am-5pm, affectionately dubbed "The Big One"! This remarkable event transforms Coconut Point into a haven for art enthusiasts, featuring over 200 exhibitors showcasing magnificent life-size sculptures, captivating paintings, one-of-a-kind jewelry, stunning photography, and so much more. Experience the magic as you watch talented artists create and uncover the stories behind their masterpieces. Nestled amidst picturesque lakes and scenic boardwalks, Coconut Point is not just visually appealing; it’s a lively center for shopping, dining, and socializing, boasting over 100 stores and 25 restaurants. Save the date and immerse yourself in a weekend filled with exceptional artistry, creativity, and inspiration at "The Big One" - the Coconut Point Art Festival! Full details here!

You're Invited to Mid-Cape ❤️'s SWFL!

Get ready for a day of pure joy and community spirit! FREE ENTRY!! Join Mercola Market for an unforgettable experience featuring:

📅 Date: This Saturday, February 15th

🕒 Time: 9:00am - 3:00pm

📍 Location: Mercola Market

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family Fun Activities

🛍️ Local Vendors

🏰 Bounce Houses

🎯 Yard Games

🍔 Food Trucks

🎶 Live Music

Bring your loved ones, support local businesses, and immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere. Spread the word and mark your calendars. Full details here!

The South Cape Cupid's💘Pub Crawl

Grab your pink, reds, hears & bows! It's time to celebrate Valentines!

Get ready to feel the love at the South Cape Cupid's💘Pub Crawl this Saturday, February 15th from 7-11pm! Celebrate Valentine’s Day vibes with a fun-filled evening as we stroll through South Cape, enjoying romantic-themed drink and appetizer samples along the way. Limo buses will whisk you to four designated areas, where you can walk multiple participating locations. Tickets for the Cupid's Pub Crawl are just $25 in advance ($20 for designated drivers) and can be purchased online via Eventbrite. Secure your spot now! Full details here!

Live Daytona🏎️500 Watch🏁Party at Bay Street Yard

Rev up your engines and join Bay Street Yard in Fort Myers for an unforgettable live watch party of the Daytona 500! Experience all the high-speed action and heart-pounding moments from the comfort of our vibrant outdoor bar. Whether you're a die-hard NASCAR fan or just looking for a fun spot to catch the race, we’ve got you covered.

Enjoy refreshing drinks, great food, and the best company as we cheer on the drivers at one of the biggest events in motorsport. With plenty of TVs, great views, and a lively atmosphere, Bay Street Yard is the place to be for race day excitement!

Bring your friends, and don’t miss out on the thrill of the race at Fort Myers’ favorite hangout spot.....https://baystreetyard.com/specials-events/...! Full details here!

Matchmaker🐈Adoption Event

🐶Kingfisher Real Estate and Vacation Rentals' second annual Matchmaker Adoption Event will benefit local animal rescues. In addition to animals available for adoption, there will be silent auction items and door prizes. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to our affiliate rescue organizations. Food truck, open bar, and Animal Communicator available with the price of admission. Children under 18 are free. The fundraiser will take place in and outdoors at the Kingfisher Sanibel Offices at 2402 Palm Ridge Rd, this Sunday, February 16th, from 4 to 7pm. Full details here!

FOX4 SPORTS🏈 - THIS WEEKEND - MARK YOUR CALENDARS!

Daytona500🏎️🏁 Watch Part y - Sunday, Feb 16, 2025 - 2:00pm to 6:00pm

Brightwater Lagoon - Join in The Hub and catch Daytona 500 on the BIG SCREEN!

Have a Happy Valentine's💓 Day and...as always, Have a Fun and Safe weekend❣️