4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend December 5 🎄 December 8

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Feel Merry & Bright🎄with a weekend packed with thrilling events🎉that will light up your holiday season! Fox 4 is thrilled to present a spectacular lineup of 4 unmissable events, plus some surprise🎁extras just for you! Join Farah & Farah's team in supporting the Toys🧸For Tots Drive, immerse yourself in the magical🪄Holiday Festival of Lights, commemorate🥂the 50th anniversary of Big Cypress National Preserve. Don't miss the Annual Tree Lighting Extravaganza, welcome a special guest at the 6th Annual Christmas at Farmer Mike's, and pamper your furry friend at the Paw-ty at Voodoo Brewing Co. for Pups🐶and Pints. Sing your heart out to captivating musical🎼performances at the Stage Restaurant & Nightclub, stroll through the festive Cape Coral streets, and cap off your weekend with exhilarating Sports🏈Action, all exclusively on Fox4!

Farah & Farah Toys🧸 For Tots - Toy Drive!

Bringing hope to children at Christmastime and beyond is a heartfelt mission. Through the simple act of giving a new toy or book, Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots spreads happiness and instills a sense of hope in America’s less fortunate children. This holiday season,Farah & Farah are proudly supporting the Toys For Tots Toy Drive, aiming to uplift families and children by partnering with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots. You can contribute by donating new, unwrapped toys at their location, 7130 College Parkway, Fort Myers, from Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm, NOW through December 13th. Your generosity to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation not only provides economically disadvantaged children with gifts but also inspires them to believe in a brighter future. To date, the Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots has successfully distributed 677 million toys to 301 million deserving children!

Swamp Heritage Festival! Big Cypress National Preserve Celebrates 50 Years!

The 2024 Swamp Heritage Festival marks a significant milestone, celebrating 50 years of Big Cypress National Preserve while honoring the countless generations of inhabitants who safeguarded this land long before it was officially designated. Scheduled for December 7th from 10am to 3:30pm, the festival promises an exciting lineup of engaging speakers and lively music that will resonate throughout the grounds. Attendees can participate in hands-on activities like archery and possibly swamp buggy rides, offering a glimpse into the traditional tools used for survival and travel in this unique environment. This event aims to foster a deeper understanding of the historical narratives that shape Big Cypress, encouraging everyone to appreciate its present and past. As we look ahead to the next 50 years, it is essential to honor the stories that have brought us here, ensuring that the legacy of Big Cypress continues to thrive. Full details here!

Holiday Festival of Lights🎄

Experience the magic at the IncredibleBank Holiday Festival of Lights, hosted by the Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce! This beloved holiday celebration returns this Saturday, December 7th, promising an evening filled with joy, entertainment, and family-friendly activities. Kick off the festivities with the Tree Lighting Ceremony, enjoy photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and enjoy live performances for all ages. Explore the Holiday Village featuring delicious food, unique crafts, and local vendors, while kids can enjoy the Snowcap Square Free Kid’s Area and the Tiny Tot’s Train. Join us from 4-10pm in Downtown Cape Coral for a night to remember. Bring your loved ones and celebrate the season together! Further details here!

The🎶 Stage💃🏼🕺🏼 Restaurant🍽️ & Nightclub🎤

Prepare for an extraordinary night at THE STAGE, where top tribute bands are set to take the spotlight! Kicking off on THURSDAY, DEC 5TH, the THE FABULOUS GIRLS OF MOTOWN & THE EXCITING LADIES OF DISCO FEATURING TRIBUTES TO DONNA SUMMER! GLORIA GAYNOR! THE POINTER SISTERS! CHAKA KHAN, SISTER SLEDGE AND EVELYN CHAMPAGNE KING! FRI DEC 6.... THE NEIL DIAMOND TRIBUTE SHOW. GUEST RATED 5 STARS! WITH SPECIAL GUEST TRIBUTE PERFORMER BARBARA STREISAND! SPECIAL SHOW START TIME 7:00 PM! SAT DEC 7.... FLEETWOOD MAC & STEVIE NICKS TRIBUTE SHOW BAND CELEBRATING THEIR GREATEST HITS! At THE STAGE RESTAURANT, you WILL indulge in mouthwatering cuisine while soaking in a vibrant atmosphere filled with live music, dancing, and refreshing drinks. Experience the perfect blend of dining and entertainment—come for the food, stay for the fun! Further Details and Show Times Here! Make your reservations now!

UPCOMING SPORTS🏒🏈& BONUS EVENTS🎉BELOW MARK🖊️YOUR CALENDARS📆

BIG EVENTS -

🏒San Jose Sharks @ Florida Panthers - 6-830pm

🏈NFL Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings - 1-4pm

🏈NFL Buffalo Bills @ L.A. Rams

Annual Tree🎄Lighting Extravaganza

Save the date for the Annual Bell Tower Tree Lighting on Friday, December 6th, from 6-9PM! Santa Claus will make a grand entrance at 6:30PM, arriving in a fire truck from the South Trail Fire Department at the main entrance by Grimaldi’s and Blue Pointe. The celebration will kick off in Center Court with a festive tree lighting ceremony and a chance to meet Santa, perfect for capturing those holiday memories. Center Court will be brimming with holiday spirit, featuring a bounce house, face painting, and a variety of fun games and activities for everyone to enjoy! Further information here!

6th Annual Christmas🎀at Farmer Mikes

Head to Farmer Mike'sthis Friday and Saturday from 6-9pm, where your beloved guest, Santa, will be making his much-anticipated appearance! He'll be ready to collect your Christmas lists in his special mailbox, adding to the festive spirit. Indulge in delicious food and treats from our on-site café, N’ Season, and enjoy roasting s’mores over the large fire pit. You can also purchase beautiful Christmas trees during the event and regular business hours. Tickets include free admission for children aged 2 and under, along with parking and access to a dazzling 3-acre Field of Lights featuring an animated light show. Experience the joy of snow sledding, a thrilling snow slide, and a fun snow pit, along with activities like Nerf the Elves, hayrides, Christmas movies on the big screen, and plenty of playtime with slides, swings, bounce houses, and a bounce pad. Don’t miss out on the festive vendors and all the holiday cheer! Further information here!

🐶Pups, Pints, and Pure Joy!

Join the Voodoo Brewing Company for their special event for your furry best friend! Voodoo Brewing Co.-Fort Myers is hosting the Wiggle Bar event and all Dog Owners are welcome! Pups and Pints this December 7th from Noon–4pm! With @thewigglebar!Featuring a wiggle bar and dog beer on tap—because your furry BFF deserves a treat too! Don’t miss the paw-ty! Mark your calendars and tag your dog-loving crew! Further details here!

As Always, have a Festive and Safe Weekend! ❣️