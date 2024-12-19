4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend December 19🎄December 22

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Looking to enjoy a weekend packed of holiday cheer?Look no further! Fox4, has you covered...showcasing "4" exciting events, plus special bonus events, including a magical breakfast with🎅🏼Santa and exhilarating sports events tailored just for you, all brought to you by Fox4.

Get a jump start on your weekend by signing up for our 4 Things To Do This Weekend newsletter! Click here to start receiving this article in your inbox every week.



Cape Coral Holiday 🛥️Boat-A-Long & Christmas📽️Movie!

The Cape Coral Parks and Recreation Department is excited to present its Annual Holiday Boat-A-Long. This free event is perfect for families and includes live entertainment, local food trucks, crafts, a special visit from Santa Claus, and a festive boat parade. Don your Santa hats and come celebrate the holiday season with us! Join this Saturday, December 21, from 4:00pm to 9:00pm at Four Freedoms Park, Cape Coral. The schedule kicks off at 4:00pm with food trucks offering an array of delicious options, followed by Santa's arrival at 5:00pm. Enjoy performances from local groups, and 7:30pm, the much anticipated holiday boat parade will begin! Afterward, gather for a screening of The Polar Express on a giant inflatable screen. Don't forget your lawn chairs and blankets for a cozy evening!! Further details here!

THE STAGE 🎼-Bonita Springs 🎸

Prepare yourself for an unforgettable experience at THE STAGE RESTAURANT AND FULL BAR this Thursday, December 19, with a sensational Motown and Soul Dance Band paying tribute to legends like Donna Summer, Etta James, the Pointer Sisters, Madonna, and Aretha Franklin. On Friday, December 20, join The Stage for a captivating Murder Mystery at the Elks in Bonita Springs, a unique show that promises to entertain. Then, on Saturday, December 21, relive the classic sounds of Lynyrd Skynyrd, bringing back cherished memories as you dance the night away. Indulge in delectable cuisine while enjoying a lively atmosphere filled with music, dancing, and refreshing drinks. You will experience the perfect blend of dining and entertainment—come for the food, stay for the fun! The Stage Restaurant provides live entertainment with Tribute Bands, Dancing, Dinner & Drinks! Further Details and Show Times Here!

Movie🎥 in the Parking Lot!

A Nightmare to Enjoy! Join this Friday, December 20th for a cozy "Movie in the Parking Lot" featuring The Nightmare Before Christmas at FMBrew! Bring your pillows, blankets, and chairs for a comfy experience. Enjoy delicious bites from Wicked Streatery, South Pizza Co., and Farmers Corn throughout the night. Doors swing open at 2pm, so arrive early to enjoy live music by Ralph Curtis from 3-6pm. Don't miss the chance to meet some fantastic characters from 5:30-8pm! It's free to attend! A family-fun event you won't want to miss! Friendly pups are more than welcome! Save the date!! Further details here!

Breakfast with Santa🎅🏼

Ho, Ho, Ho! What a special breakfast it will be! Comedown to the Lake Kennedy Center and enjoy breakfast with everyone's favorite guy! The fun starts at 9:00am! Enjoy a buffet style breakfast, crafts , games and meet Santa! Tickets are required, $16 per adult, $12 per child and 2 and under are free , you will need to register here!.

DON'T MISS OUT📆UPCOMING BONUS🎉EVENTS BELOW 🏒🏈🏀

Christmas🎄Fest - German American Social Club!

Be Merry! This Saturday, December 21st from 10AM-3PM for Christmas Fest at the German American Social Club. Discover a fantastic array of vendors perfect for your last-minute holiday shopping, and don’t miss out on tasty treats from local food trucks! Dress in your favorite festive outfit and bring the kids along for a day packed with free family fun, including games, crafts, and cookie decorating. Don’t forget to participate in the Polar Express Christmas PJs Contest at 11AM and the Ugly Sweater Contest at 11:30AM, both on stage. Capture memories with photos alongside Santa from 12 to 1PM and The Grinch from 1 to 2PM. Enjoy a dance performance from 2 to 3PM, all with free admission and parking! Further details here!

Cape Christian's Christmas🎄Experience!

Wishing everyone a Wonderful weekend and the Happiest 🎀of Holidays❣️