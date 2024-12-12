4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend December 13🎄December 15

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Let's have a Grinch-tastic weekend this holiday season! Who's looking for a FUN weekend? Fox4, has you covered...featuring "4" exciting events, plus a special bonus event hosted by Premier Mobile Health Services along with THRILLING sports events just for you!

Grinch Fest🎄Where the Who's at? Community Event!

Let's show the Grinch the true spirit of Christmas! This festive event, hosted by SJC Technology, John Michaels Jewelry and Diamond, and Big Mama Radio, is designed to bring joy to everyone, young and old. Mark your calendars for December 14th, from 11am to 2pm. Enjoy a cozy pajama party, take fun photos with the Grinch using a 360 camera, and visit Santa in a Grinch-free area. Participate in a hula hoop contest, savor free buttery popcorn, sweet cotton candy, and snow cones, and groove to music from Big Events Florida and Big Mama Radio. There will be games, exciting raffles, a Christmas bounce house for kids, food trucks, arts and crafts in the Grinch Lounge, and a dunk tank. This event promises to be a fantastic celebration for the entire family, filled with unforgettable moments! 💚 Further details here!

Sip, Savor, and Celebrate🎉with the Grinch!

Get your who on for A Grinch Christmas at Southern Kitchen by South Fork! From now until December 30, immerse yourself in Whoville with playful Grinch-themed drinks and family-style meals that add a touch of mischief to your holiday celebrations. Whether you're in a naughty or nice mood, this is the perfect opportunity to create unforgettable holiday moments. Enjoy Happy Hour daily from 4–7pm, brunch on weekends from 11am–3:30pm, and dinner every evening from 4–10pm. Bring the kids for special events like Brunch with the Grinch on select dates or a whimsical Dinner with the Grinch every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday until the end of December. Further details here!

Grinch-tastic Outdoor Movie and Family Fun Night

A festive🎉Outdoor Movie🍿and Family Fun Night at Grace Church on Saturday, December 14th, beginning at 5:30pm in the Family Center parking lot. Enjoy capturing holiday memories with family photos next to The Grinch! We have plenty of family games, contests, and delicious snacks for all. Remember to bring your lawn chair or a cozy blanket for a comfortable evening as we celebrate together.🎅Further details here!

6th Annual Breakfast with🎅🏼Santa

Families can look forward to a delightful breakfast🍳while children meet Santa and receive a complimentary toy, available while supplies last. Exciting prize giveaways will include bicycles and free haircuts for kids, alongside free medical screenings provided by Premier Mobile Health Services and vision and hearing screenings from the Lions Club. This weekend, a nonprofit mobile medical clinic will enhance the holiday spirit for local children during its annual Breakfast with Santa event in Fort Myers. Hosted by Premier Mobile Health Services, the sixth annual Breakfast with Santa will be held at the east parking lot of City of Palms Park in downtown Fort Myers on Saturday, December 14, from 9am to noon! Further details here!

3rd Annual Reindeer🦌Run 5K & Family Fun Run!

Drinks Around Whoville

“ Every Who down in Who-ville liked Christmas a lot...but the Grinch, who lived just north of Who-ville, did NOT!” December 14th at 4pm!

As Always, have a Festive🎄and Safe weekend! ❣️