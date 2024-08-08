4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend August 9 – 11

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Looking for FUN things to do this weekend? Fox4, has you covered...featuring "4" exciting events you won't want to miss, including a 4th Annual Backpack Giveaway for the kids, a Wonderful Classic Hollywood Theme Inaugural Gala, and a Fur-tastic Meet & Greet at Pet Supermarket only with Fox4!

4th Annual Backpack Giveaway For The Kids 🎒

Start the School Year in Style! Don't miss the 4th Annual Backpack Giveaway ALL FOR THE KIDS! Event open to all ages in school! Location: The Sandbar & Grille off 41, this Saturday, August 10th from 4pm-7pm⭐️ Arrive early to enjoy the Water slides/Dunk Tanks/Kid Games.⭐️ Will have Tents/Chairs for shade.⭐️ Food and Music Book bags will be given away towards the end of the event around 6:00pm. TV Raffle + Items will be raffled around 6:30pm. Presented by Howard Homes. Further details here!

Classic Hollywood Theme Inaugural Gala

Cultural Park Theatre is thrilled to announce their inaugural Gala in support of Cultural Park Theatre. Event Details: Date: August 10th, 2024 - Time: 6PM. Reception and Entertainment, Silent & Live Auction, Hors d’oeuvres, Cocktails, and Desserts 7PM - 10PM. Location: Cultural Park Blvd, Cape Coral. Attire: Semi-Formal/Formal (Classic Hollywood theme) VIP guests will be greeted upon arrival with champagne and a special backstage pass of the theatre included with delectable hors d'oeuvres, desserts and a cash bar with specialty drinks, setting the stage for a glamorous evening. Cultural Park Theatre - Historical performing arts theatre with a vision to entertain and inspire the SWFL community Don't miss their first ever Classic Hollywood Gala. For further details and tickets here!

Meet & Greet at Pet Supermarket

Life Is Just Better with Your Soulmate! Come and visit the Pet Supermarket, where you will have a chance to meet some of their available paw-tastic rescues, talk with volunteers about their foster and volunteer programs and learn ways you can help make a difference in a dog's life. They are looking forward to meeting you!! Naples Plaza this Sunday, August 11th from 11am-2pm. Event hosted by Big Cypress German Shepherd Rescue. Big Cypress German Shepherd Rescue is dedicated to the rescue of homeless, abandoned, unwanted, abused, or neglected German Shepherd dogs and puppies. Go meet all the precious rescues that will absolutely steal your heart, they are waiting for you! Further details here!

Level and Square Market

"BEAT THE HEAT INDOOR EVENT"! Held monthly on the second Sunday of each month, This special indoor craft market is helping to raise money for the MS Center of SWFL. Help support the MS Center of SWFL this Sunday, Aug 11th from 10am-2pm, proceeds go to MS Center of SWFL. The Level and Square Market raises money for the Topical Lodge's Charities of the Month. Event sponsored by Nick MA and Level and Square Market. Further details here!