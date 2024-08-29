4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend August 29 – September 1

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Looking😍for FUN things to do for Labor Day weekend? Fox4, has got you covered...featuring "4+" exciting events you won't want to miss! We're ending August and starting September off with tons of wonderful things to do, including a Free Rockstar Networking opportunity, a Jimmy Buffet Day Bash at The Shell 🐚Factory, a thrilling Biker Rally, an Annual Dress to Impress Bacon🥓Fest, a meaningful 5K Run that will help foster children or a impactful Kayak Tournament Supporting Active and Retired Marines and their families in honor of Labor Day, featured only from Fox4!

Get a jump start on your weekend by signing up for our 4 Things To Do This Weekend newsletter! Click here to start receiving this article in your inbox every week.



Naples Elite Rockstar Connect Free Networking Event🤩

An Event That Will Leave a Lasting Impression! Are you ready to rock the networking scene in Naples? Join in for an unforgettable evening of connection and opportunity at the Rockstar Connect Networking Event tonight from 6pm - 8pm at the Giuseppe and the Lion. This event is all about building meaningful relationships with people who get things done in Naples. The Naples Elite Rockstar events are open to everyone to make meaningful connections and known for their friendly and engaging atmosphere. Don't pass up the chance to network with the appropriate people, become part of the Naples business community, and create long-lasting connections that will further your career area! Further information here!

Jimmy Buffet Day Bash at The Shell 🐚Factory!

Roll Out and Make The Best of What Comes Your Way! Go listen to "It's 5 O'clock 🏝 Somewhere", this Friday from 3pm-8pm at Tommy's & Southern Grill, located at the Shell Factory!🦈Aug. 30th has been Officially named Jimmy Buffet Day in the state of Florida!🏴‍☠️Calling ALL Parrotheads🦜to celebrate their 1st Jimmy Buffet Day Bash enjoying Live Music🎼featuring Tina Soloman and Sheldon Upchurch. Delicious Drink🍹& Food🍔Specials inspired by Jimmy Buffet songs🎵 50/50 Raffle🎟 Drink Up, Party Down & Chill Out and Don't Miss Out! Further information here!

10th Annual South Cape 🐷 Bacon🥓 Fest!

Get🐷Piggy With It! Who’s ready to PIG OUT at the 10th Annual South Cape Bacon Fest! Get ready for a sizzling good time at the South Cape Bacon Fest Pub Crawl THIS Saturday, from 7-11pm. Dress to impress in your best bacon🥓themed attire as you hop across South Cape, sampling a variety of drinks and appetizers along the way! This is a voting event! Locations will be competing for BEST DRINK and BEST APPETIZER, so get ready for some unique and savory options. Vote for your favorites at the end of the night! South Cape Hospitality and Entertainment Association has arranged Limo Buses🚍to transport you to four key spots, making it easy to hop between participating locations on foot👟. You won't want to miss the all-inclusive fun! Get yours now👉! Further information and tickets here!

Biker Rally

Sunday Funday Biker Ride Anyone?? Well, Jack's Bar and Eatery is excited to announce their next Biker Rally this Sunday from 12-4pm. Head out in the morning, around noon stop into Jacks grab some food, an ice-cold cocktail and take in some live music. While you're hanging out, get your Bike washed by the Rough Edges Renegades! They will be sure to get your bike all shined up and ready, by the time you roll out! Further details here!

Fostering Success Labor Day 5K Run & Walk!

Run when you can, walk if you have to, crawl if you must; just never give up! Start your day off right with the fun-filled Fostering Success Labor Day 5K Run and Walk to help foster children! Event location: Baker Park, 50 Riverside Circle, Naples. Registration (till Sept.1): Adult 5K Run $35 - Student 5K Run $15 – Kids 1K free. Race Day Registration: $40 - Student 5K Run $20 *Kids 1 kilometer run will take place at the conclusion of the 5k No sign-up necessary. They anticipate having upwards of 700 participants for this 5K race on Labor Day. When your legs get tired, run with your heart! Register Now! Further information and registration here!

Labor Day Kayak Tournament

Paradise is Just a Paddle Away! Check out this special Kayak Tournament in Cape Coral on Labor Day this Monday, starting at 8am. You can start from Monarca's Mexican Restaurant or First Round Draft. It’s about 7 miles total, less than two hours to complete the course. Proceeds will be donated to the local Marine Corps League (support services for active and retired Marines and their families). If in doubt, paddle out, just don't miss out! Further details here!

As always, Have a FUN and SAFE Labor Day Weekend! 😎