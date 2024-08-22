4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend August 23 – 25

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Looking🤩 for FUN things to do this weekend? Fox4, has you covered...featuring "4" exciting events you won't want to miss, including a Thrill Seeking High Intense Rodeo Ride, a 20 Year Celebration as you Party Like A Princess, an Iconic 80's vs 90's Party and a Special Community Give Back to the Cape Coral Animal Shelter, featured onlyfrom Fox4!

5th Annual Bulls & Bands!🐂

It's a ropin' good time! Come dressed in your rodeo best and join in for a jam-packed evening at the 5th Annual Bulls & Bands, presented by the Arcadia Rodeo this Saturday! Witness Freestyle Bullfighting like you’ve never seen before as top bullfighting athletes from around the world compete for prize money. What’re some Bulls without the Bands? They've got a dynamic lineup featuring Chris Janson, Tracy Byrd, and Terri Clark! All hosted by Arcadia Rodeo’s long-time favorite Professional Rodeo Announcer, Greg Simas, this is sure to be an event you won’t want to miss! Gates Open at 3:00pm, Pre-show Begins at 3:15pm, Bulls & Bands Kicks Off at 4:15pm. Further information and to purchase Tickets here!

Party Like A Princess ~ Chocolattés👸🏼

Chocolattés Cheers to 20 years! They can’t wait to celebrate with YOU! To celebrate their 20th Anniversary Weekend, their inviting your little ones to experience a magical afternoon with Elsa, Anna and Moana! Each participant will enjoy a meet and greet with lunch, followed by a sing-a -long dance party. ⁣Here are their details:⁣⁣ ⁣Friday, Aug 23:⁣⁣ Free BBQ (6-9pm)⁣⁣ Live Music feat. the Immokalee Road Band (6-9pm)⁣⁣ ⁣Saturday, Aug 24:⁣⁣ Free S’mores (6-8pm)⁣⁣ Live Music featuring, The PK Trio (6-9pm)⁣⁣ ⁣⁣Sunday, Aug 25:⁣⁣ Iced Coffee Girly Pop-Up (9am-1pm) Party Like A Princess with Elsa, Anna, & Moana (1-3pm) Hosted by Princess Entertainment SWFL LLC! Don't miss out on this Sweet-Special Treat! Further details here!

The Ultimate 80's vs 90s Karaoke & Dance Party!🎤

"Get ready to travel back in time and relive the magic of two unforgettable decades"! Join the Alliance for the Arts (AFTA) this Saturday, August 24 from 8pm- 11pm for the Ultimate 80s vs. 90s Karaoke & Dance Party. In celebration of the iconic music and culture of both decades, this event is set to be a night to remember with special surprises and themed activities that will transport attendees straight back to the days of classic hits and unforgettable fashion. Those who love to sing can take the stage in the Foulds Theatre for an epic 80s vs. 90s karaoke showdown. Attendees are invited to grab your friends or take the stage solo to belt out your favorite tunes. The karaoke portion of the evening will be epic with customized music videos from those eras playing in the background bringing back nostalgic memories from past days. Hosted by Dying Cats Karaoke. Don't miss your chance to shine! Further information and tickets here!

Cheers to 10 Years ~ 4th Saturday Shelter Day!

Induldge in Such Sweetness! Join Zirilli's for their 10th Year Anniversary celebration! The 4th Saturday Shelter Day. Zirilli's Chilly Treats "Made With Love" offers a variety of handcrafted Italian Ices and Ice Cream. All of their batches are Homemade with Love💗! This Saturday, August 24th from 1pm-9pm! Zirilli's will celebrate the shop’s 10th by giving back to the community. The10-year celebration will benefit the Cape Coral Animal Shelter! Zirilli's Gives Back and donates 20% of their sales this Saturday, back to the Cape Coral Animal Shelter. Zirilli's has been giving back for over 5 years! In addition, Toadstool Crafts will also be there with their amazing crafts! Toadstool Crafts is a small business dedicated to fostering inclusivity and support for individuals facing adversity. Our mission is to raise awareness about often overlooked topics such as mental health, invisible disabilities, and life's challenges. Toadstool Crafts strives to break the stigma surrounding these important issues and create a community that values understanding and empathy. Further details here!

As always, Have a FUN and SAFE Weekend! 😎