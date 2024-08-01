4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend August 2 – 4

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Hello August! Looking for FUN things to do this weekend? Fox4, has you covered...featuring "4" exciting events you won't want to miss, including a Special Back to School Bash, a Wonderful Live Musical, an Exhilarating Scavenger Hunt and a Fantastic Summer Luau only with Fox4!

Annual Back to School Bash!📓✏️🎒🎉

Calling All The Children! Your One Back to School Stop! Get ready to enjoy a Big Back to School Bash! The children are in for a special treat! In the midst of many exciting updates, as the Alpha family expands, they want to take the time to give back to our community! Join in this Saturday from 9am-1pm. Alpha Medicine and Rehab and Allied Family Health will be giving back to the community by giving away backpacks, school supplies, school physical exams and breakfast to ALL STUDENTS! Let’s get the students ready for school with all the supplies necessary! Children must be present to receive their supplies. They be at a location near you this Saturday and hope to to see you all there! Don't miss this special opportunity! Go get your free backpack and supplies while they last! 😊 Further details here!

The Belle Theatre Proudly Presents...RENT - The Musical!🎶

FALL IN LOVE! Have a love for live musicals? Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Loosely based on Puccini’s La Bohème, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters—love. RENT onstage this Friday, August 2nd through 11th, with matinee (2pm) and evening (7:30pm) performances. Tickets: $25 Adults / $15 Students. Special LATE NIGHT performance August 2nd @ 9pm with $10 Student tickets! Did you know, all of the performers are local, SWFL residents? Don't miss out on the fabulous entertainment! Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent is a MUST SEE! Further details and tickets here!

Summer Luau Back-to-School Bash🎈🎵🎉📚

Education Rocks...Join the Beat! You don't want to miss this luau on Saturday, August 3rd at Gulf Coast Town Center from 11am - 1pm in the courtyard! This free, family-friendly event will feature · Exciting summer games and prizes· DJ spinning your favorite summertime jams · Stilt walking and balloon twisting· A fun luau photo booth· Various engaging vendors! This event will benefit Community Cooperative. Please consider donating NEW items on their Back-to-School Wish List (everything on this wish list can be purchased at businesses in Gulf Coast Town Center. **Each donation is an entry to be entered into our raffle to win a gift card from a GCTC business! Don’t miss out on this festive way to celebrate the upcoming school year! Further details here!

Fort Myers Scavenger Hunt For Couples - SHOW LOVE (Date Night!!)

CITY LOVE SCAVENGER HUNT Date For Couples (Self-Guided). Enjoy your city scavenger hunt with fun digital activities along the way, this Friday - Sunday from 1- 5pm. Everyone loves a good scavenger hunt! It is exhilarating and just plain fun! The City LOVE Scavenger hunt has taken the classic idea of a hunt, and turned it into an interactive scavenger hunt date night that includes love-building challenges that you and your spouse will love! Uses a scavenger hunt app to give you a list of fun and crazy tasks to complete, as well as some cool things to look for and find around the city. There are even bonus challenges for more points! You could even stumble upon a romantic spot or restaurant to hang out along the way or cool spots where you can have your next date at! Since the hunt is self-guided feel free to stop for a drink, browse a boutique, or pop in a fun exhibit along the way to really crank up the fun! Further details, locations, future dates and much more here!