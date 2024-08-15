4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend August 16 – 18

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Summer🌞 isn’t over yet! Looking🤩 for FUN things to do this weekend? Fox4, has you covered...featuring "4" exciting events you won't want to miss, including a Free Museum Open House, a Special Edition Food Truck Rally, a beautiful Modern Bridal Expo, and a Jammin Live Music Showcase only with Fox4!

Get a jump start on your weekend by signing up for our 4 Things To Do This Weekend newsletter! Click here to start receiving this article in your inbox every week.



Museum 🏛️ Open House

August is Family Fun Month! What's a better way to celebrate than to bring the whole family to the museum for an exciting adventure? A celebration of 54 years of Incorporation of the City of Cape Coral this Saturday from 10am-2pm. Bring your family and friends and enjoy games, children's activities, tours of the Museum and much more! You can even explore a Cape Coral Fire Truck from 10am to 1am. Hot dogs and Hamburgers will be available for purchase with proceeds benefiting the Museum and its programming. Event hosted by Cape Coral Museum of History. Further details here!

TRUCK YEAH! FOOD TRUCK🚚 RALLY-SPECIAL EDITION🐶

Where Street Food Becomes Art! It's time for another TRUCK YEAH!...Food Truck Rally! This time, they'll have some adorable special guests attending. The Humane Society of Naples will be out there from 2-6pm with their ADOPTION BUS to help you find your new best friend! Additionally, they'll have some of your favorite food trucks and vendors on-site: *Blades of Glory- 12-10pm *Cosmic Cupcake Creeations- 12-10pm *Smakoszek Taste of Poland- 1-8pm *The Wiggle Bar- 3-9pm. Hosted by Riptide Brewing Company SWFL! Go Chase the Flavor and Fuel Your Cravings! Further details here!

The Modern Bridal👰🏼🤵🏼 Expo Southwest

Every Detail Matters! Your exciting one-stop shop for all things wedding-related. Bringing together various vendors and professionals for all your wedding details under one roof! The Modern Bridal Expo SWFL for all the latest bridal fashion trends, vendors, and inspiration for your big day! The Modern Bridal Expo at The Club at Grandézza, brought to you by Southern Event Productions. Whether you're a bride-to-be or part of the wedding party, you'll find everything you need to plan your dream wedding this Saturday 11am-3pm! From stunning dresses to beautiful venues, they've got it all covered. Discover the latest trends in bridal fashion and meet talented vendors offering their services. Get inspired by the breathtaking decorations and sample delicious wedding cakes. Further details here!

Jammin on Jug 🎸🎶Creek Series

A Melting Pot of Cultures and Creativity! Pine Island's LIVE Music Showcase of Singers/Songwriters hosted by Jug Creek Marina & Fish House has proven to be a mecca of incredible talent and they will continue to provide a collaboration hub where musicians can really find themselves. Lovers of great LIVE MUSIC will continue to enjoy a music venue that emphasizes the art of song and musicianship in an inspiring waterfront setting at a true olde Florida, unique attraction on Pine Island. The setting alone is enough to put you in a different time and place. You'll be lovin' a great time at a special place with excellent music and AMAZING sunsets & scenery on Friday & Saturdays only, from 7pm to 10pm. Throughout the year, singers/songwriters come from all over to perform, take in the Jug Creek atmosphere and hopefully ignite the creative spirit required to put the history of Jug Creek into song. For musical lineup, info on an amazing contest opportunity and full details here!

As always, Have a FUN and SAFE Weekend! 😎