4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend August 1 – August 3

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Summer's not over yet and neither is the fun! Fox4 is bringing the heat with more than just "4" can't miss events, including the highly-anticipated AVE MARIA ROCKS 2025 Model Home Tour and the must-see Storm Ready: Peak Season Primetime Special—airing August 1st at 7PM!

weekend starts!

🔥The Wait is Over—Let’s Rock🎸the Weekend!🏠

Don’t miss the must-see event of the summer—Ave Maria Rocks 2025 Model Home Tour, happening Saturday and Sunday, August 2nd–3rd, from 10AM–5PM! This is your one and only All Access Pass to Summer featuring stunning model homes, exclusive incentives, giveaways, and more. It’s a weekend of style, fun, and fresh possibilities, and it all starts at Ave Maria!

🔥AVE MARIA ROCKS 2025 MODEL HOME🏠TOUR EVENT🔥

The Ave Maria 2025 Model Home Tour is rolling in with style! Get ready to roll through 25 show-stopping model homes from four legendary builders with prices from the Mid $200s to $800s. Don't miss your chance on August 2-3, Saturday and Sunday from 10am-5pm! Ave Maria will be🎸rockin’ all summer long with special incentives and discounts and epic giveaways, including VIP tickets to Live Fest™: Naples’ Premier Music Experience. Watch - Ave Maria Rocks! 2025 Model Home Tour! They'll also have live music and tasty bites on the first weekend of every month. Visit the Ave Maria Welcome Center or any one of their builder sales centers to begin letting the good vibes roll at Ave Maria Rocks! Register Here!🎶✨Ave Maria Rocks Facebook Event Discussion

OVO by Cirque🎪du Soleil Returns

Get ready to find out what the buzz is all about! Created 15 years ago, the famous show OVO is back, Cirque du Soleil’s OVO lands at Hertz Arena for 6 shows only! Experience the magic of a reimagined OVO, a vibrant, acrobatic spectacle inspired by the world of insects, bursting with color, energy, and Brazilian beats! OVO dazzles more than ever with its fascinating insect colony, bringing together 53 acrobats and musicians in a show that delights both adults and children! Don’t miss this high-flying, family-friendly adventure that will leave you in awe. Now through August 3rd! Tickets are going fast! Ovo will be presented at the Hertz Arena for 6 shows only! TICKET INFORMATION CLICK HERE!

Power Up🦸🏼🦸🏼‍♀️🦹🏼 For School

School’s almost in session, but first, we’re powering up the fun! Power Up for Summer may have been rained out, but we’re back and better than ever with Power Up for School! 🎧 Live DJ & Superhero Costume Contest – Come dressed as your favorite hero and show off your moves! (Registration required) Exciting Summer Games – Compete, play, and win cool prizes! Meet Real-Life Heroes – Say hello to the brave members of the LCSO and San Carlos Fire Department! Epic Photo Ops with Your Favorite Superheroes – Snap unforgettable pics with iconic characters. Shop the Children's Entrepreneur Market – Support young local vendors and discover creative, kid-made products. ! ! For full details and registration click here!

Fisherman's🛍️Village Annual Tiki🌴Fest!

Authentic island music/dance will be presented in various locations at Fishermen’s Village throughout the day. Exhibits to include food, art and engaging activities! Admission and parking are free, this Saturday, August 2nd from 12pm-6pm. Enjoy a fun day exploring Punta Gorda’s gem located on Charlotte Harbor! Dine at our waterfront restaurant, shop with our independently owned boutiques! Turn the outing into an overnight getaway! Don’t miss the audience participation segment during the Polynesian Dance performances! Tiki Fest highlights/live performance schedule click here!

Sunday Family 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Fun Day *Back to School✏️📚 Bash*

Bring the whole crew for a free day of non-stop fun and excitement with activities for the whole family! Kids can enjoy a bounce house slide, craft station, petting zoo, and video game cart, while Sideshow Bob entertains live on the lawn stage from 12pm–3pm. Don’t miss the Backpack Drive and a chance to meet real-life heroes with a fire truck visit from local first responders. Sweet Dreams Food Truck will be on-site with delicious treats available for purchase. Adults can sip on mimosas, Bloody Marys, or espresso martinis inside and outside at the Trailer Bar. Hosted by Backyard Social, this is their biggest fun day yet so don’t miss it! For full details click here!

Party🎉on The Lawn🦩

Splash into Summer’s Last Hurrah! Estero Church and Estero Kids are throwing the ultimate end-of-summer bash on Friday, August 2nd from 10am–1pm! Get ready for water slides, snow cones, hot dogs, and TONS of fun as we celebrate the sunny season one last time. Bring your friends, your swimsuit, and your summer spirit—it’s going to be a blast! For full details click here!

As always, have a Fun and Safe weekend❣️