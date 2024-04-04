4 Things To Do In Southwest Florida This Weekend: April 5 - April 7

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you looking for FUN things to do this weekend? Fox4 is watching out for you...kicking off the first weekend of April, with 4 things to do in Southwest FL. We bring exciting and special events you don't want to miss!

The 4th Annual Rock The Arches Music Festival

This is going to be one Epic Fundraising event for Restore Fort Myers Beach Arches Inc., everyone will love! A Family-Friendly-Event-For-All at the Alliance for the Arts, Fort Myers. After Hurricane Ian laid a devastating path of destruction across large sections of Florida, many residents are still working to rebuild their homes and recover emotionally from the storm. Please join our community for 2 Days, with "11" Musical Acts to Bring Back History! Help "Restore the Arches" and the community of Fort Myers Beach, San Carlos Island, Bonita, Estero, and Iona! When communities come together after disasters like Hurricane Ian, we are reminded that recovery is a whole community effort with an impactful difference! The two-day event features Hours of Music, Food, Beer, Wine Car/Truck Show, Arts & Crafts, Raffle, Product/Food Vendors, and a Silent Auction all weekend long! Doors open this Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 am – 7pm! Have a Blast and "Help Bring Back History" while enjoying their biggest and best show to date! Tickets are $13, at the gate-$15 and $75 for VIP. Chairs and blankets are allowed in the General Admission Area. Click here for more details and tickets to join this special event!

EHL Touch A Truck 2024

The kiddos will be all smiles as they head over to this exciting family-friendly event where kids of all ages can explore and ask questions about their favorite vehicles, such as Cape Coral Rescue Fire Truck, Cape Coral Police BMW Motorcycles, and the Florida Forestry Swamp Buggy just to name a few. EHL Touch A Truck is this Saturday at 9am - 3pm. There will be horn free time from 9am - 10am. All participants will receive a truck passport and can visit the designated locations for a chance to win a prize. Get a truck passport stamped & be eligible to win prizes. Enjoy stage entertainment geared toward children of all ages, health and safety exhibitors, and local vendors and sponsors. This is a family-friendly event where kids of all ages can explore and ask questions about their favorite vehicles. Proceeds from the 2024 Cape Coral Touch a Truck event will benefit Fragile X awareness and public education, inclusion, and research. Admission is free. Cameras are highly recommended. You can learn more about Fragile X and this meaningful event here!

6th Annual Chili Cook-Off, Music & Craft Market, Cape Coral

It will be a Spicy Time! Cook And Compete or Just Come To Eat! Chili cook-offs happen all around the world every year and generally support some great causes! They're a wonderful way to bring people together, show off their chili-makin’ skills, and bond over good food. The chili cook-off is for individuals and restaurants. The competing restaurants will be judged by YOU! One drop does it! The 6th Annual Chili Cook-Off is this Sunday from 1pm - 6pm at Club Square. Enjoy live music, amazing entertainment, crafts/art vendors, and 50/50 raffles sponsored by local businesses! Admission is FREE and ALL AGES are welcome! Don't miss this exciting event and the impact it will have on Cape Coral and our SWFL community! Proceeds will help provide needed funds to the Korean War Veterans #155 of SWFL and Premier Mobile Health Services. Find more information about the 6th Annual Chili Cook-off here!

Bonita Springs International Food Truck Rally & Music Festival

The party is coming to Bonita Springs! Get ready to indulge in mouthwatering foods from around the world while you dance to live music! From local favorites to unique culinary delights, their food trucks have something to satisfy every palate. As you savor the food, enjoy a variety of fantastic musical performances by talented local artists. No matter your musical preference, they've got a beat for you. All will kick off this Friday, transforming the grass field next to The Poker Room (the old Dog Track) at 28001 Old US 41, into a vibrant festival from 3pm to 9pm. The excitement continues on Saturday, with food trucks and music from 11am to 9pm, wrapping up the festival on Sunday with more tasty treats and tunes from 11am to 6pm! Enjoy a weekend of delicious eats and sweet beats, a marketplace of arts, crafts, specialty products, and unforgettable moments. And the best part...it's FREE! For further information and band lineup click here!

Have a Fun, Happy, and Safe Weekend! 😎