4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend April 3 – April 6

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you looking for exciting memorable events? Your search ends here! Fox4 is dedicated to keeping you informed, with an exciting array of over 4 fantastic events this weekend! Get ready and "Spring" into action, featuring the charming EHL Touch A Truck for children, a Kentucky Derby-themed casino event in the Cape, a Mega Boat Show and Sale, and the spectacular 27th annual Bobby Holloway Jr Memorial Fishing Tournament at the renowned Jug Creek Marina & Fish House. Plus, don’t miss Fox4's exhilarating Sports coverage throughout the weekend! Fox4 is here to ensure your weekend is nothing less than extraordinary!

Jug Creek Marina &🦐Fish🦀 House🍤-The 27th Annual Bobby Holloway Jr Memorial Fishing🎣Tournament

It's going to be a Fish-tasic and special event! The 27th annual Bobby Holloway Jr Memorial Fishing Tournament, hosted by the one and only, Jug Creek Marina & Fish Housethis Friday, April 4th. The excitement kicks off with a mandatory captains meeting at 7pm, followed by the fishing tournament on Saturday, April 5th, from 7am to 3 pm. Anglers will have the chance to compete for over $12,000 in cash prizes, including $2,500, for the Biggest redfish Calcutta $500, for the Biggest trout Calcutta $500, and for the Biggest ladies redfish Calcutta $250! Even if you don’t place, you could still win $500 just for attending, as two teams will be randomly selected. Not a tournament fisher? No problem! Join Jug Creek for delicious food, fun activities, raffles, and auctions featuring fantastic items. The main awards ceremony will take place at 4:30pm, and don’t miss the Lil Bobbers Fishing Derby from 8am to 1:30pm, with awards at 2:30pm. Enjoy food, beer, and more from 1pm to 6pm. Everyone is welcome to join in on all the festivities! Further details here!

8th Annual EHL Touch A Truck🚒

It's "Truckin' Time", a fantastic FREE event perfect for families this Saturday from 9am-3pm! Children of all ages will have the opportunity to explore and inquire about an impressive lineup of vehicles, including the Cape Coral Rescue Fire Truck, Lee County Emergency Medical Ambulance, Cape Coral Police vehicles, and the Florida Forestry Swamp Buggy, among many others—over 60 trucks in total! Attendees can cast their votes for their favorite truck and will receive a truck passport to get stamped at various locations for a chance to win exciting prizes. The event will also feature a stage with engaging entertainment for kids, health and safety exhibitors, and local vendors and sponsors. Don’t miss out on the fun and the chance to win prizes by getting your truck passport stamped! Further details here!

2025 Casino🎰in The Cape at the Splendor Events Hall

"Roll the dice"! Don't miss The Leadership Cape Coral Class of 2024 for a night of Southern charm and high stakes at the 2025 Kentucky Derby-themed Casino in the Cape!

Takes place this Friday from 6pm-11pm at Splendor Event Hall. All of the proceeds from this event will be awarded to 3 local charities; Thrive of SWFL, Lee BIA Builders Care, and Guardian Angels For Special Populations. A donation will also be made to the Junior Leadership Cape Coral program from the proceeds. ﻿Join in and support these wonderful organizations. Further details here!

2nd Annual Mega Boat🚤End of Season Sales Event!

Ready to dive into the ultimate boat shopping experience at the foot of the Cape Coral bridge in SWFL? You will experience an exhilarating multi-dealer event featuring an incredible array of boats, all conveniently located in one spot. Discover unbeatable deals and explore top brands from your local dealer, including the latest 2025 Avalon Tri-Toons, Sea Chaser, and Carolina Skiffs at end-of-season blowout prices. Plus, enjoy free demos of two new Avalon Tri-Toons in the water throughout the weekend. Whether you're in the market for a new boat or simply want to take a ride and experience the smooth performance of these new Pontoons, we invite everyone to come out. Admission is free for all! Friday: 10AM-5PM|Saturday: 10AM-5PM|Sunday: 10AM-3PM. Futher details here!

