4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend April 24 – April 27

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you ready for another fun weekend filled with excitement? Fox4 is committed to showcasing the finest events happening this weekend, featuring a lineup of over 4 activities that you’ll want to share with everyone! Kick off the fun with the impactful Citywide Cleanup event, hosted by the City of Cape Coral, enjoy the heartfelt Country Loves Country Concert, bond during a special Mother and Son Night of Fun, indulge in a scoopalicious Ice Cream Party, and our thrilling can't miss sports coverage, including the defending 2024 Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers as they hit the ice for game 3 tonight at 6:30pm! Fox4 is your go-to source for unforgettable weekend experiences!

Cape Coral Citywide 🧹Cleanup🗑️

Let's Make Our Community Shine! Join in and help in the citywide cleanup event on Saturday, April 26th and Sunday, April 27th. The City of Cape Coral is hosting a citywide Earth🌍Day🌳clean-up event on April 26 & 27, from 8am to 12pm. The City of Cape Coral needs your help keeping Cape Coral beautiful. There’s no better way to contribute to a cleaner and healthier community than by volunteering to tackle discarded trash and debris across our City. This Earth Day initiative is a fantastic opportunity to make a positive impact by picking up litter and debris in your neighborhood. To get involved, simply register online, rally your family, friends, and neighbors, and clean at your own pace in the areas that need it most. After your cleanup, collect the trash in one spot, and use the Cape Coral 311 app to log it for city pickup. Don’t forget to capture your efforts in photos and share them on social media, tagging the City of Cape Coral to highlight your dedication to a cleaner community! Further info here!

COUNTRY LOVES ❤️🤍💙 COUNTRY – HOLIDAY 4 HEROES presents...

Stomp Your👢Boots...a FREE all-day concert at Wicked Dolphin this Friday, April 26th, starting at 11:30am. Embrace the spirit of Western Night, come dressed in your best donning your favorite boots and cowboy🤠hats! Experience an incredible lineup of live country music that will keep your heart and soul dancing all day long. Indulge in delicious food, craft liquor, cold beer, and flowing wine while supporting a fantastic cause—Holiday Heroes, which aids children and families in need. Come out, enjoy the music, drinks, and the vibrant community atmosphere! Further details here!

Four Freedoms Park Annual🤠Mother and Son Night of Fun

Mom and Son Country Style! "Saddle up" for an unforgettable country style night! Grab your best western attire👢for an exciting evening this Saturday from 5 to 8pm. Enjoy live music, dance the night away, capture memories with professional photos, indulge in a variety of delicious foods from Jason's Deli. Plus, thrilling prizes to win! Tickets are just $26 per person for ages 4 and up. The festivities will take place at the Lake Kennedy Center ballroom in Cape Coral. Pre-registration is a must, as space is limited so "round'em up" fast! Further details and registration here!

Independent Bookstore📚Day & Local Yarn🧶Store Day

Step into a world of stories! Save the date for a fantastic celebration! Independent Bookstore Day and Local Yarn Store Day are happening on Saturday, April 26th, from 11:30 AM to 6:30 PM, and we can't wait to share the excitement with you! Get ready for the amazing Wurst Street Dogs, who will be serving up delicious bites from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM, along with exclusive markdowns and a treasure trove of giveaways! As the day winds down, join us for a special poetry and storytelling open mic from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, hosted by the talented @whiterabbitnat.poetry, featuring local author @xfild.poetry. This is set to be our biggest celebration yet, and we look forward to enjoying this joyful day with all of you! Further details here!

Bonus Event for the Kiddos

Ice cream🍦Party

Scoops of Fun! Children ages 3-10 don't miss this opportunity to indulge in a selection of delicious ice cream flavors this Saturday, April 26th, from 11am to 12 noon. Enjoy a delight in every bite, and feel like you're in your very own ice cream parlor. $20 per child, and advance registration is required due to limited availability. Please inform the staff of any food allergies during registration. Further details here! Event hosted by Rotary Park. 😋

FOX4 SPORTS🏒⚽THIS WEEKEND - MARK YOUR CALENDARS📆...

Florida Panthers Announce 2025 Stanley Cup🏆Playoff Schedule

FIRST ROUND vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ~ Defending 2024 Stanley Cup Champion Panthers faceoff for Game 3 TONIGHT, April 24th at 6:30pm, followed by Game 4 THIS Saturday at 7pm!

FC Naples - Paradise Coast Sports Complex - Sat, April 26th @ 7pm on Laff 36.3

FC Naples is the first professional soccer team, based at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, Florida. FC Naples is the first professional soccer team in the area, with a state-of-the-art venue at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. FC Naples⚽catch a clip of the team in action here! As a United Soccer League expansion team, their mission is to create a world class family experience for our community and forge a title contending team to be the pride of this city. Make sure to catch this astonishing team live in action! For further information and tickets here!

As always, have a Fun and Safe weekend❣️