4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend April 18 – April 20🐰

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Happy🐰Easter! Get hopping into an eggcellent weekend filled with excitement! Fox4 is committed to showcasing the finest events happening this weekend, featuring over 4 events that will leave you grinning from ear to ear. The fun begins at the iconic Punta Gorda🦞Seafood🦐 & Music🎵Festival, presented by Paragon Festivals, where you can look forward to delightful🐰Easter🥚Eggstravaganzas! And don’t miss our thrilling sports coverage, including FC Naples this Saturday that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Fox4 is your ultimate destination for unforgettable weekends!

Burrowing Owl Habitat Dedication Ceremony

The City of Cape Coral warmly invites everyone to join the Burrowing Owl Habitat Dedication Ceremony tomorrow, Friday, April 18th, at 9am. This special event honors the successful acquisition and preservation of land dedicated to burrowing owl habitats. Funded by a generous $900,000 grant from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, this initiative represents a significant milestone in safeguarding Florida's largest population of burrowing owls. In collaboration with Big Waters Land Trust, the City is committed to ensuring the ongoing protection of these vital habitats, while also working alongside Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife to monitor and maintain them. Residents and wildlife lovers are encouraged to participate in this celebration of conservation achievements. Further details here!

Punta Gorda🦞Seafood🦐 & Music🎸Festival

Savor the seas and experience a delightful weekend like never before at the Annual Punta Gorda Seafood & Music Festival, taking place at Laishley Park. This exciting event kicks off this Friday from 4pm to 10pm, continues Saturday from 11am to 10pm, and wraps up on Sunday from 11am to 6pm, all includes FREE general admission, courtesy of Paragon Festivals! Indulge in a mouthwatering selection of fresh seafood, meat, and vegetarian dishes, complemented by a variety of sides and delectable desserts. To quench your thirst, a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available. Enjoy the vibrant atmosphere as you listen to live performances from some of Florida's top musical talents, and don't forget to explore the arts and crafts marketplace, showcasing unique specialty products! Don't miss out on an extraordinary event! Further details here!

Easter🐰Eggstravaganza!

Get Egg-cited🐣for a fantastic Easter celebration on Saturday, April 19th, from 10am to 12pm in the Family Center parking lot. Indulge in delicious food trucks, exciting games, sweet treats, and fantastic prizes. Bounce around on inflatables, snap photos with the Easter Bunny🐰,and dive into an incredible Easter🥚Egg hunt! You won't want to miss this fun-filled event! 🌷Hosted by Grace Church and Grace Kidz at the Cape Coral Campus. Further details here!

Easter Eggstravaganza & egg Hunt at Sun🐰Splash 💦

Hoppy Egg Hunting! Get ready for an egg-citing adventure this Saturday, April 19th from 10:30am - 6pm! Sun Splash invites kids aged 5 to 12 to experience our one-of-a-kind Easter egg hunt. Collect eggs for a chance to win a special prize🥚, and don’t forget to greet the Easter Bunny while you’re there! Further details here!

🌟Glow🌟in the Dark Egg🥚Hunt🧺

Egg-citing News! The Glow is On! Hop, Glow, Create and Go! This is a FREE community event! There will be food, candy, crafts and more! Here’s what's ‘glow-ing’ down...

💡 Glowing eggs (because normal eggs can be boring)

🎨 Art Activities for the Family-Glowing DIY lava lamp, binary bracelets and more!

🌭FREE food 🎉 Epic fun (and maybe a little friendly competition)

Egg Hunt Times:

Ages: *0-4: 6:30pm *5-8: 7:00pm *9-11: 7:20pm

Parent Round: 7:30pm. Dress👕Code: Wear white, neon, or anything that lights up! Glow sticks are encouraged…they might even be the life of the party! You'll need a flashlight and a bag per person. While waiting for your turn to hunt, hop on over to the multiple and science stations for some hands on family fun learning! Don’t be left in the dark—bring your crew and GLOW wild! To RSVP click here!

The Stage🎤Restaurant🍴 & Nightclub💃🏼🕺🏼

"Get your groove" on for an extraordinary show-packed weekend at THE STAGE providing the best live entertainment with tribute bands, dancing, delicious food and drinks! Further details on here! Enjoy all the fun!

FOX4 SPORTS⚽🏒 THIS WEEKEND - MARK YOUR CALENDARS📆...

FC Naples - Paradise Coast Sports Complex - Sat, April 19th @ 7pm on Laff 36.3

FC Naples is the first professional soccer team, based at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, Florida. FC Naples is the first professional soccer team in the area, with a state-of-the-art venue at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. FC Naples⚽catch a clip of the team in action here! As a United Soccer League expansion team, their mission is to create a world class family experience for our community and forge a title contending team to be the pride of this city. Make sure to check this impressive team out and catch them live in action! For further information and tickets here!

Florida Panthers Announce 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff Schedule for First Round vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ~ Defending 2024 Stanley Cup Champion Panthers Face Tampa Bay Lightning Starting Tuesday, April 22nd at 8:30pm...

As always, have a Fun and Safe weekend❣️