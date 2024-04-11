4 Things To Do In Southwest Florida This Weekend: April 12 - April 14

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you looking for FUN-EXCITING things to do this weekend? Fox4 is watching out for you featuring 4 exciting events you won't want to miss in Southwest FL.

Minto US Open Pickleball Championships

Grab your Paddles, "This Serve will be a Huge dill-light"! The Minto US OPEN Pickleball Championships is the Biggest Pickleball Party in the World! Join in on all the excitement this Saturday through April 20th in Naples! The US OPEN is ‘open’ to ALL players. No qualifying events are needed. You're eligible if you're a previous US OPEN gold, silver or bronze medalist, or if you just had fun trying! Pickleball Magazine describes the Minto US OPEN Pickleball Championships as the “Tourney for the People”! And the numbers don’t lie. People come to The OPEN from all 50 states and American Samoa as well as from 29 countries around the world - Armenia to Zimbabwe.For more information and real time updates to join and enjoy this party are here!

Cape Coral Bike Night

Rev up your weekend and unleash the rider within! Experience a world of amazing motorcycles! Cape Coral Bike Night for over a decade! A thrilling night out of nonstop live music, entertainment, food, vendors, and line-up of eye-catching motorcycles in South Cape! Whether you're a hardcore biker or not, you'll have a blast this Saturday from 5pm - 10pm! Stage location is at SE 10 Place, Charlie Pace Band performing at 6:30pm - 8:00pm, and Ultimate Anthem at 8:30pm - 10:00pm! Rockstar Harley-Davidson Slow Bike Races are back in business! You can sign-up at the Rockstar Harley-Davidson tent located near the main stage. Races will start at 8:00pm! Rockstar Harley-Davidson VIP Parking is located near the main stage in front of Big Storm Brewing Co. One lucky participant will walk away with a $100 gift card! This event is FREE! Find more detailed information here!

WONDERBALL ~ The Circus Arts Conservatory

✨Let the music take control! Get ready to move and make some noise! The Circus Arts Conservatory (CAC) is thrilled for the return of WONDERBALL, a high-energy event that will feature a world-famous electronic dance music (EDM) star; the proceeds will benefit its youth education programs. The event takes place this Saturday at 7 p.m - 11pm in the Sailor Circus Arena. This year’s event features a larger stage for a more immersive experience with enhanced LED lasers, lights and video screens, in keeping with Walker’s recent multiple-stop sold-out arena tour. Students from the Sailor Circus Academy will perform during a special mission moment performance before Walker takes the stage. Sarasota is home to world-class performances, excellence in training for the Circus Arts and community based educational programs! The vibe for WONDERBALL 2024 is neon and guests are encouraged to dress in dance-ready festival/clubwear. Tickets are selling fast, you can SAVE 50% OFF on Dance Floor Tickets 🎟️ with code "EPICWB50"! Guaranteed to be a night you won't want to miss! This is an all-ages welcome event; alcohol and bar service will be available to guests ages 21+ with ID. Concessions and including snacks, soda and water will also be available. Find more information and tickets here!

Fort Myers RV Show

GO ON A ROAD TRIP! Experience all the luxuries when you step inside to air-conditioned comforts! You will be able to discover and compare side-by-side the largest selection of top-name brand adventure vans and motorhomes. New or used Adventure vans and motorhomes have been heavily discounted! The RV Show at the Lee County Civic Center in North Fort Myers this Thursday through Sunday 9am-7pm. This is a free 4-day RV with free parking and admission. Shop travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, camper vans, 4×4 adventure vans, plus entry-level and luxury Class A motorhomes of all sizes. Bring the whole family while you shop and compare floor plans on new and pre-owned RVs from top-name manufacturers! No pets allowed, only assistance animals.You can find more information here for the Fort Myers RV Show!

Have a Fabulous, Fun and Safe Weekend! 😎