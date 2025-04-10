4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend April 10 – April 13

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Get ready to "Hop" into an eggstravaganza weekend filled with a variety of fun events for everyone! Fox4 is thrilled to unveil a spectacular lineup of over "4" amazing events you simply can't miss! Prepare for an egg-citing🥚 weekend featuring the "Glow🌟In The Dark" and "Flashlight🔦Egg Hunt," both hosted by Cape Coral Parks and Recreation, along with the vibrant "Watermelon🍉Festival," a special "Earth🌍Day Festival," and the spectacular "Southern Grand Slam Music Festival" presented by Big Boy Toyz Expo. Plus, don’t forget to catch Fox4's thrilling sports coverage, where you can dive into the action of the FC Naples⚽ vs. Richman Kickers this Saturday! Fox4 is dedicated to making your weekends truly unforgettable!

DeSoto County Watermelon🍉Festival

Don't miss this "one in a melon" event! Enjoy a great day of music, food, incredible entertainment and of course all things watermelon this Saturday at 10am!

Southern🤠 Grand Slam Music🎸Festival

The Charlotte County Sports Park Stadium will be ROCKING, as Chris Janson, Josh Turner, and Dustin Lynch headline the unforgettable Southern Grand Slam Music Festival starting tomorrow night at 4pm through Saturday! Further details and tickets here!

Earth Day🌍Festival

Keep earth worth living! Mark your calendars🗓️ for the Annual Earth Day Festival! Free and open to the public, our Earth Day Festival brings the local community together for a day of fun and unique experiences. Learn more about SWFL's environment, do a craft, take a boat ride, encounter an animal, and so much more this Saturday, April 112th from 10am-3pm.

🐊 Animal encounters

🎨 Eco-friendly crafts

🚤 Boat rides

🔬 The Super Science Show with Glen Beitman

🌳 Guided Tree Walk

🐢 Gopher Tortoise Grazing

🎭 Puppet Show

🛍️ 50 Local environmentally-friendly vendors

🍔 Food trucks

Easter Egg🥚Hunt🧺- South Cape Business

Parents, bring the kids for a fun-filled day in South Cape! Hop around to participating businesses and fill their baskets with delightful treats! Each location will be handing out Easter eggs packed with candy, trinkets, and even special surprises—like gift cards to amazing local spots!Capture the Moment! Stop by MM Brands (1322 Lafayette Street, Unit B, Cape Coral) for a FREE photo with the Easter🐰Bunny! Further details click here!

Happy Easter🐰from Fort Rock Family Adventures

Hop into spring with the most exciting Easter celebration in town!

Join us at Fort Rock Family Adventures for our annual Eggstravaganza – a delightful Easter experience where wonder and excitement await around every corner. Our specially designed indoor playground has been transformed into an Easter paradise with hundreds of colorful eggs hidden throughout our adventure zones!

Event Details🐰Date: Sunday, April 13th - Sessions: Morning (11:00AM - 1:00PM) or Afternoon (3:00 PM - 5:00PM)

Location: Fort Rock Family Adventures Indoor Playground

Ages: Perfect for children up to 10 years old

Admission: $25 per child (accompanying adults enter free)

🐣 Egg-citing Activities🐣Don't forget to bring your own basket for collecting eggs!

SWFL Grilled Cheese🥪Showdown - Downtown Fort Myers)

Get ready for a cheesy good time! The Grilled Cheese Showdown is back, and it’s better than ever! Join the Millennial Brewing Company for a fun-filled day of flavor, creativity, and community spirit! This isn’t just any grilled cheese competition – it's a chance to enjoy mouthwatering, innovative takes on the classic grilled cheese while supporting a great cause! Participating restaurants will donate $1 per serving sold to SWFL Blessings in a Backpack, helping to provide food for local children in need!

Where: Millennial Brewing Company, Downtown Fort Myers

When: Saturday, April 12, 2025 |12pm - 8pm

Glow🌟 in the Dark Egg Hunt🧺

Flashlight🔦 Egg🥚Hunt🧺

The Stage🎤 Restaurant & Nightclub🕺🏼🎶

FOX4 SPORTS⚽🏒 THIS WEEKEND - MARK YOUR CALENDARS..

Catch FC Naples⚽ in action here!

As always, have a Fun and Safe weekend❣️