4 Things to Do in SWFL May 2 – 5

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you looking for FUN things to do this weekend? Fox4 is watching out for you, featuring "4" exciting events this weekend including the Mexican Festival for all you Cinco De Mayo lovers out there you won't want to miss!

Key West Express Ferry to Paradise

Chill Out🍹- Relax💺- Enjoy - Explore! Get Ready For Your Nautical🪸Adventure! Key West Express Ferry to🌴Paradise! Travel in style as their beautiful Jet-powered catamarans whisk you away to Key West👣 from either Fort Myers Beach or seasonally from Marco Island. Key West is famous for watersports🏄🏼‍♂️🏊🏼‍♀️, shopping🛍️, charming hotels, culturally vibrant festivals, gorgeous beaches🏖️ and historic sites; The Vacation Spot of Poets, Pirates, Presidents & Partygoers. Get your camera📸ready and soak in the vibrant arts and entertainment of Duval Street, experience world-renowned deep-sea fishing🎣or SCUBA diving🤿, and don't miss the awe-inspiring daily Sunset 🌇Celebration at Mallory Square! Prepare, Plan & Go! Traveling via Key West Express is truly the best way to get to Key West! You'll enjoy air-conditioned interiors, exterior sun☀️decks, plus a variety of seating options. There’s even a full-service galley, bar, and flat screen TVs📺with satellite television to watch during the duration of the ride. Pets (dogs, cats, birds) are welcomed aboard for a fee, based on availability. All pets must be contained in a passenger provided carrier. This is not just a ferry to Key West, it’s the Key West Express! Traveling Key West Express makes getting to Key West half the fun! Find all you need to know about planning your next trip to Key West and what to expect on-board the Key West Express here!

Mexican Food Festival at Millennial

Holy Guacamole! A fiesta like no other at our Mexican Food Festival🎉! Indulge your taste buds in a flavorful journey through authentic Mexican cuisine🌮right in the heart of Downtown Fort Myers. From sizzling tacos to mouthwatering quesadillas, our lineup of food trucks will take your taste buds on a tantalizing adventure. But that's not all, sip on refreshing house-brewed beers and tantalize your senses with themed cocktails, including everyone's favorite classic, the margarita! 🍹🍻🗓️ Date: Sat May 4 and Sun May 5🕒 Time: Sat 12-10p and Sun 12-6p📍Location: 1811 Royal Palm Ave Downtown Fort Myers. And the best part...Entry is absolutely FREE and they've got you covered with FREE parking so you can focus on enjoying the festivities! This event is not just for the grown-ups, it's pet and family-friendly, so bring along your furry friends and little ones for a day of fun and flavor! Don't miss out on this epic celebration of Mexican culture, cuisine, and community. Make memories together at the Mexican Food Festival. Viva la fiesta!

FineMark Women's Pro Tennis Championship

Tennis Anyone? Catch Your Queen of The Court Today! Bonita Bay Club in Bonita Springs is excited to announce that the 5th anniversary of the FineMark Women's Pro Tennis Championship now through this Sunday. This prestigious tournament, part of the Women's USTA Pro Circuit, offers a prize purse of $100,000 and is one of only five events in the US! The FineMark $100,000 Women’s USTA Pro Championship, in its fifth year at a 5-Star venue, featuring US and International players from the top 250 rankings. The best women’s tennis at its highest level in SW Florida. Tickets are ON SALE NOW, GET YOURS TODAY! Don't miss out on this SMASHING Tennis Matches! For more information game times and tickets for the FineMark Women's Pro Tennis Championship here.

Grand Re-Opening ~ Ribbon Cutting ~ Yucatan Waterfront Bar & Grill!

Matlacha Strong 💪🏼! Crushed by the devastating destruction😞, Matlacha look like a war-zone! Tons of shops, restaurants and homes were crushed by the storm surge of Ian, wiping away Yucatan! The long anticipated wait is finally over, and why this grand-opening event is so heart-warming! Take a Bite Out Of Life! Embark on an island adventure and explore their newly renovated indoor/outdoor eatery with a million dollar view, enjoying a waterfront deck perched on the edge of the Gulf o f Mexico! Show your support, Swing By the New Bar, raise a glass to their Comeback Celebration Grand Opening and take a bite of paradise in Matlacha TODAY from 11am-9pm! An ALL DAY EVENT 🎉! The ultimate laid back gathering place to enjoy island inspired cuisine, a hurricane specialty cocktail, delicious frozen drinks🍹ice cold beverages, tasty foods and great live 🎵 music. Don't Miss Out! Live Music 🎵 by local artist starts at noon until 8pm! Please RSVP to help them prepare! No Table Reservations needed, first come first serve. Local Vendors all day, Ribbon Cutting ✂️ at 6 pm, and Logo Painting Contest! Valet parking available. EAT.DRINK.BE HAPPY.ENJOY THE VIEW!

Have a Fabulous & Safe Weekend Doing What You Love! 😎