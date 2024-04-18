4 Things to do in Southwest Florida - April 19 - 21

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you looking for FUNTASTIC things to do this weekend? Fox4 is watching out for you, featuring 4 exciting events; including this extra impactful event to help make a difference at the Cancer Alliance Network (CAN) Fundraiser you won't want to miss in SWFL this weekend!

Key West Express Ferry to Paradise

Chill Out🍹- Relax💺- Enjoy - Explore! Get Ready For Your Nautical🪸Adventure! Key West Express Ferry to🌴Paradise! Travel in style as their beautiful Jet-powered catamarans whisk you away to Key West👣 from either Fort Myers Beach or seasonally from Marco Island. Key West is famous for watersports🏄🏼‍♂️🏊🏼‍♀️, shopping🛍️, charming hotels, culturally vibrant festivals, gorgeous beaches🏖️ and historic sites; The Vacation Spot of Poets, Pirates, Presidents & Partygoers. Get your camera📸ready and soak in the vibrant arts and entertainment of Duval Street, experience world-renowned deep-sea fishing🎣or SCUBA diving🤿, and don't miss the awe-inspiring daily Sunset 🌇Celebration at Mallory Square! Prepare, Plan & Go! Traveling via Key West Express is truly the best way to get to Key West! You'll enjoy air-conditioned interiors, exterior sun☀️decks, plus a variety of seating options. There’s even a full-service galley, bar, and flat screen TVs📺with satellite television to watch during the duration of the ride. Pets (dogs, cats, birds) are welcomed aboard for a fee, based on availability. All pets must be contained in a passenger provided carrier. This is not just a ferry to Key West, it’s the Key West Express! Traveling Key West Express makes getting to Key West half the fun! Find all you need to know about planning your next trip to Key West and what to expect onboard the Key West Express here!

Earth 🌎 Day Celebration - Cape Coral

Keep The Planet Green! Celebrate Earth Day in style with a vibrant outdoor event featuring a variety of live music from local bands and performers. There will be fun activities for the entire family, including yard games, and an arts and crafts tent for children so they can create their own masterpieces! Immerse yourself in the rhythm of the day while you relax, beachside, enjoy delectable bites from food vendors, and explore unique vendors all while listening to great music. Four Freedoms Park will be hosting this special Earth🌎Day Celebration this Saturday from 2:00pm-7:00pm. Earth🌎Day Celebration honors the achievements of the environmental movement and raises awareness of the need to protect Earth's natural resources for future generations! Happy Earth🌎Day You can find more information here!

Sports Challenge America Grand Opening Pary! 🎉

S*M*A*S*H! GRAND OPENING! Sports Challenge America is an innovative facility that brings together the most popular sports all in one place! Sports Challenge America Grand Opening located in Bonita Springs is finally here! Sports Challenge America will be serving up some serious fun on the court from their 12 brand new impressive pickleball🏓courts to live music, delicious food trucks, fun raffles, prizes, challenges, action-packed PICKLEBALL🏓and much more!! There is fun for the whole family to enjoy offering unique🌟sporting experiences for sports lovers of all ages and levels. You can show off your skills joining their various tournaments and challenges! Win prizes and be crowned👑 a champ🏆! Go hit it with your best shot this Sunday from 11am-3pm! You can find information🏓and reserve your court now here!

The TASTE of the WORLD International Food & Music Festival

For all you culinary creations food enthusiasts looking for culinary masterpieces, one dish at a time, you're in for a HUGE TREAT! This one of a kind event showcases a variety of ethnic foods, tons of unique vendors, a non-stop lineup of great music which includes Jah Movement- (Reggae), Michael D'Amore- Lead singer of the Capris (Oldies) and The Collaboration Band with Verceal Whitaker, former female lead of the Platters (Motown, R&B) including Hula & Belly Dance performances! Also enjoy a covered VIP Area, Kids Zone, Full Bar & a great variety of entertainment around the world throughout the day this Saturday at Laishley Park, Punta Gorda! General admission tickets $7.50pp. Don't miss these amazing restaurateurs and food trucks preparing delectable culinary culture from around the world! Organized by Florida Outdoor Education Foundation. You can find full details and purchase tickets here!

Fancy Pants TopGolf Fundraiser

Elevate Your Game! Swing into action and make a difference at the Cancer Alliance Network! Cancer Alliance Network (CAN) is hosting their 2024 Fancy Pants Topgolf Fundraiser this Saturday from 9am-12pm at Top. CAN is devoted to providing financial aid to local cancer families in Collier and Lee County by assisting with rent, mortgage, utilities, car payments, gas, and food during cancer treatment. The event will include a brunch buffet and a trophy given to the team with the craziest golf attire or “fanciest pants”! Mark your calendars for a fun-filled event to support CAN and bring your team of 6 players at Topgolf! A Swing Towards Greatness for an impactful cause, together we CAN make a difference! Find further information and tickets for Fancy Pants TopGolf Fundraiser here!

