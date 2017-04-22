National Guard assisting with evacuations in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. – Governor Rick Scott has deployed Florida National Guard resources to respond and assist with evacuations, emergency management, and firefighting in Collier County.

This follows a briefing at the Greater Naples Fire Station on the 30th Street and Frangipani wildfires in Collier County by local fire officials, law enforcement, the Florida Forestry Service and local emergency management officials.

Governor Scott recently directed the Florida National Guard to position a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter on standby for potential firefighting missions.

Following Friday's order for the mandatory evacuation of more than 2,000 homes by Collier County officials, five UH-60 Blackhawks will be activated and begin responding to firefighting missions in Collier County.

In addition to the deployment of Florida National Guard resources, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) have begun ramping up additional units to assist with evacuations at Governor Scott's direction.



Governor Scott declared a state of emergency on April 11, which activated the Florida National Guard.

Currently, the Golden Gate Community Center at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway is serving as a daytime shelter.

Additionally, the Collier County Bureau of Emergency Service has a fire hotline at 239-252-8444 or 311 for county residents.

