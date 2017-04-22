Mandatory evacuations issued in Collier County

Per DOF: #30thAveFire is now 4800 acres, COMMAND reports 9 structures destroyed. Still 10% contained — Immokalee Fire (@ImmFire_PIO) April 21, 2017

UPDATE (4:30PM) -- Mandatory evacuations have been extended to Magnolia Pond Drive off N.Collier Boulevard just north of I-75. That includes the Noah's Landing apartment complex.

Voluntary evacuations are also in effect in the southeast quadrant of Golden Gate. That's from Golden Gate Parkway to Tropicana Boulevard, south to 32nd Avenue SW.

Collier County is ordering mandatory evacuations for about 2,000 homes near where two wildfires continue to rage in Golden Gate Estates. Nine structures have been damaged and one person was injured.

The evacuation area is from Golden Gate Boulevard south to Alligator Alley/I-75 and from 39th Street East/Collier Boulevard east to Tobias Street/Wilson Boulevard.

A reception center opened at the Golden Gate Community Center on Golden Gate Parkway. The center will provide services but it is not an overnight shelter.

Collier County will open a pet friendly shelter at the North Collier Regional Park, 15000 Livingston Road, Naples, Florida 34109, for evacuees with dogs and/or cats who have been evacuated. Pet owners are encouraged to bring their animal’s vaccination records and three days worth of food. If you have a crate for your animals, you are also encouraged to bring them in the crate.

Big Cypress Elementary School on Golden Gate Parkway is being evacuated. Students are being bussed to Oak Ridge Middle School on Collier Boulevard. Parents will need photo ID to pick their children up at that location.

Golden Gate Estates Library on Golden Gate Boulevard closed at 1pm.

The Bureau of Emergency Services is asking residents who live in the area to monitor conditions and contact the Emergency Information Hotline at 239-252-8444 for more information.