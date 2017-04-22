Golden Gate Estates fire now up to 4,800 acres; evacuations ordered

UPDATE (6PM) -- Authorities now say the 30th Avenue fire in Collier County has grown to 4,800 acres due to "extreme fire behavior". That fire is still only 10% contained. Nine structures have been destroyed and one person has been injured.

UPDATE (3PM) -- Caloosahatchee FC say that the Frangipani Fire is now 100% contained at 350 acres. The 30th Avenue fire is still 3100 acres at 10% containment.

UPDATE (2PM) -- Fire officials with the Caloosahatchee Forestry Center report the 30th Avenue Fire has grown to 3100 acres, with only 10% contained. That's up from 2500 acres earlier in the day.

Greater Naples Fire Chief Kingman Schuldt reports that fires at three structures in the area are being battled.

UPDATE (12PM) -- Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for a section of Golden Gate Estates threatened by a growing wildfire.

Fire officials say the evacuations are for the area from Alligator Alley north to Golden Gate Boulevard, and between 39th Street NW/Collier Boulevard and East Tobias Street.

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- Crews continue working to contain two brush fires Friday morning in Golden Gate Estates that broke out Thursday afternoon within miles of each other.

At one point, people living in the area were forced to leave their homes. But right now, all evacuation orders have been lifted.

Caloosahatchee Fire Center firefighters are calling for additional resources from other parts of the state to battle the flames. According to a Twitter post, they're now asking for additional resources from north Florida & other agencies.

We've learned the San Carlos Fire Department will meet the team in Collier County around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning to help fight that fire.

And mother nature doesn't look to be of any help. The Florida Forest Service has released a fire danger map showing all of Southwest Florida at a “very high” risk for fires Friday.

One fire is on Frangipani and 16th Avenue. That fire is 350 acres and 60% contained.

The larger fire is on 30th Avenue SE and Everglades Boulevard South. That one has grown to 2,500 acres overnight and is 10% contained. One house has been destroyed in that fire.

In order to answer questions about the wildfire threat, an emergency hotline is now set up. You can call (239) 252-8444.

However, if you see hot spots or flames, you're urged to call 911 immediately and report the fires.