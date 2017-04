CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- Cape Coral mayor Marni Sawicki posted to Twitter early Tuesday morning about Monday night's council controversy.

The mayor tweeted at 3 a.m. that she’s “had enough of Councilman Leon's constant bullying and Erbrick's underhandedness.”

She also said the media is no better.

I've had enough of Councilman Leon's constant bullying and Erbrick's underhandedness...time for me to speak up! Media is no better... — Mayor Marni Sawicki (@MayorSawicki) April 25, 2017

The mayor stormed out of a public meeting at city council Monday night. We're told the city council and mayor were discussing the charter school system, and making it sustainable for the future, when she went off and left.

One city council member tells Fox 4 that Mayor Sawicki also used curse words toward two city council members, one of them council member Richard Leon.

We reached out to him, and he's calling the mayor's behavior uncalled for and he's asking her to resign.

Sawicki and Leon have been been at odds ever since Leon sought an ethics complaint against Sawicki last year. He believes Sawicki acted unethically by failing to report expensive gifts she received while in office.

Sawicki responded by threatening to file a defamation lawsuit.