Cape Coral Mayor Marni Sawicki storms out of meeting

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- Cape mayor Marni Sawicki stormed out of a public meeting at city council Monday night. It was during a council meeting on charter schools where things got heated, and Mayor Sawicki stormed out of council chambers.

We’re told the city council and mayor were discussing the charter school system and making it sustainable for the future when Sawicki went off and stormed out of the council chambers.

One city council member says Sawicki also used curse words toward two city council members, one of them council member Richard Leon. We reached out to him and he gave us this statement:

"The mayor's behavior is really uncalled for and she's representing the people while storming off. We're not here to act like a child, we're here to solve problems. And what she did tonight was not solving any problems.

“We really need good leadership, and quite frankly tonight she didn't show that. And she needs to decide if she should continue being mayor until November, or resign."

We've reached out to Mayor Sawicki for her side of the story but have not heard back.

Leon says he's requested an exact transcript of what was said.