You can get $200 when you open a new Chase Bank checking account

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s not often that banks give away free money. But if you sign up as a new Chase customer, you could be eligible for a nice bonus in your checking account.

Chase Bank is offering $200 to qualifying new customers who open an account by July 19, 2023.

To qualify for the $200 sign-up bonus, you must first open a Chase Total Checking account. No minimum deposit is required to start this checking account. Just sign up and deposit what you can.

Adobe

To ensure you get the $200 bonus, you’ll have to use a coupon code provided by Chase to open your account. You can set up your account online on the promotion offer page, which automatically applies the coupon code when you open your account. The other option is to have a coupon code e-mailed to you and use it to set up an account in person.

Once approved, you have 90 days to set up a direct deposit directly to the new checking account. With the direct deposit confirmed, Chase promises to deposit your free $200 within 15 days automatically. It’s that simple.

The Chase Total Checking account does have a few requirements to avoid a $12 monthly fee. According to the bank’s terms of service, customers must do one of the following in order to waive the monthly fee:

Have electronic deposits made into the account totaling $500 or more, including payroll, government benefits, using the ACH network or third-party services that make payments to your attached debit card. Keep an account balance of $1,500 or more at the start of each day. Keep an average balance of $5,000 or more in any connected Chase savings and checking accounts.

Adobe

This offer is only offered to new Chase customers. So, if you already have an account with Chase, you can’t open a new checking account to earn the $200 bonus.

New Chase customers looking for other promotions can earn an extra $100 for a Secure Savings account, $500 for a Business Complete Checking account, $100 for a College Checking account or even up to $3,000 for a Private Client Checking account. Read the terms and conditions for each account to see if you qualify for these deals.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.