Netanyahu meets with Biden as work continues on Gaza cease-fire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Joe Biden in Washington on Thursday, where work continued toward ending the conflict in Gaza, according to White House officials.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said President Biden used the meeting to reiterate his calls for a cease-fire in Gaza and for the return of all remaining hostages held by Hamas. White House representatives said a potential deal was in the closing stages.

The meeting comes after Netanyahu addressed Congress on Wednesday, calling for unity as Israel fights against Hamas, Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed militants in the Middle East.

"America and Israel must stand together," Netanyahu said. "Because when we stand together, something very simple happens. We win, they lose! And my friends, I came to assure you today of one thing, we will win!"

“Remember this: Our enemies are your enemies,” Netanyahu said. “Our fight, it’s your fight. And our victory will be your victory."

Netanyahu is expected to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris later on Thursday. Harris has been largely in lockstep with President Biden's policies on Israel and Gaza.

Netanyahu is also expected to meet with former President Donald Trump in Florida on Friday.

Netanyahu's visit to Washington has prompted protests, where crowds have gathered outside the U.S. Capitol. Minutes before he began speaking on Wednesday, Capitol police said part of the crowd had become violent.

"The crowd failed to obey our order to move back from our police line. We are deploying pepper spray towards anyone trying to break the law and cross that line," the department said in a statement.

On Thursday, demonstrators chanted "Arrest Netanyahu" and showcased an effigy of the leader with blood on its hands. It wore an orange jumpsuit that read "Wanted for crimes against humanity."