Woman arrested for alleged involvement in road rage attack, male suspect still at large: FHP

BRANDON, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in a Brandon road rage attack after a minor crash last week.

Troopers said they arrested Shaniah Faith Cofield Monday night after a video captured her and Peter Allen McClarin attacking a woman's car. McClarin is still at large.

They also said that prior to the attack, the couple shot at the 31-year-old woman.

PREVIOUS STORY: Couple wanted after shooting at Brandon woman in road rage incident: FHP

Sgt. Steve Gaskins said the incident initially happened near the intersection of Orient Road and Hillsborough Avenue around 5 p.m.

"When he got there, he discovered that the crash happened there. The two parties involved had an exchange that didn't go well," Gaskins said.

Gaskins said the woman drove away and was caught at the light along U.S. 301 at the Martin Luther King Boulevard intersection.

That is when the pair began screaming, kicking and yelling at the woman behind the wheel.

"The victim, in this case, was not injured. The car was not struck by any rounds, but of course, she is terrified. She's nervous," Gaskins said.

Both parties drove away unharmed.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of McClarin is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.