Why you should invest in a refillable soap dispenser

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Whether you prefer it to be foamy or thick and creamy, hand soap is a staple in most households. It can be hard to find a sink without a soap dispenser beside it, no matter if it’s in a kitchen, bathroom or laundry room.

While you can leave liquid soap in its original container, buying it in bulk, or even making it at home, is where real savings can come into play.

Buying a large container of hand soap meant for refills is likely to fill all your family’s soap dispensers for weeks, if not months. Not only is it cost-effective, but it’s also better for the environment. Rather than purchasing small plastic bottles with built-in pumps time and time again, only to throw them in the trash when they run out, you can simply purchase a large refill container once or twice a year. Refillable soap packs are sold at grocery stores and online, so you shouldn’t need to make special trips to find them.

If you compare prices on Amazon, the difference is pretty sizable. For instance, a three-pack of Softsoap Soothing Aloe Vera hand soap dispensers lists at $10.99, or almost 49 cents per fluid ounce of soap. Meanwhile, a two-pack of 64-ounce refills of the same soap lists at $22.99, or 18 cents per fluid ounce. That’s a massive difference for the same product by simply changing the packaging.

Adobe

When shopping for dispensers, remember that the larger the soap dispenser, the more liquid it holds, which means fewer refills and less chance for spills. Using a funnel is a great way to ensure all your soap makes it into the bottle and won’t overflow onto your countertops.

If little ones are in your home, consider opting for a hands-free dispenser — one of the ones where you wave your hand underneath and it dispenses — to make hand washing even easier. Just remember these dispensers usually require an occasional battery change.

If you’re in the market for a bottle, check out our expert-vetted picks for the best soap dispensers, which includes one with a built-in timer to help kids know how long to wash.

What the Best Soap Dispenser Offers

Stylish glass soap dispensers are more often aesthetically pleasing than plastic bottles. They can kick your bathroom or kitchen’s decor up a notch and work with nearly all design styles, including traditional and minimalist looks. Converted mason jars are popular for farmhouse aesthetics, meanwhile.

If you’re dispensing sensitive liquids, like herbal remedies or essential oils, amber-tinted glass helps protect the ingredients from ultraviolet degradation. With so many different offerings available, you’re sure to find one that matches your home’s appeal. It’s important to pick a material that works for your family. If a glass dispenser in a bathroom feels risky, go for a stainless steel or plastic version.

Adobe

The best soap dispenser will be multifunctional, meaning it can be used to hold soap, lotion or even essential oils. Some people also fill their bottles with shampoo and conditioner. In this case, it’s best to purchase a dispenser with a wide uptake tube to prevent clogging.

How To Make Soap at Home

If you’re a DIYer and prefer to make your own soap, rather than buy it in the store, a quick Google search will provide you with several recipes. Many require you to mix and dilute oils, like coconut and olive, with potassium hydroxide and liquid vegetable glycerin. Buying these ingredients and making the soap yourself will save you money over time. Plus, it’s a creative way to experiment with customizing your concoctions.

Is a soap dispenser right for your home? Anything that helps keep hands clean and germs at bay is a win in our book — especially if it also saves you money!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.