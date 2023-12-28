When should you take down those Christmas decorations?

As December bids farewell, it takes the holiday season along.

While we love the festive lights and colors that Christmas brings, the question lingers: How long is too long for keeping up those Christmas decorations?

While 2% of Americans leave decorations up until Valentine’s Day, 51%, aim to put them away on or around New Year's Day.

However, the majority chooses to take them down between Jan. 5 and 6, aligning with the Christian tradition of Three Kings Day, signaling the official end of Christmas celebrations.

But if you think that’s way too soon, you’re not alone.

According to a “Undeck the Halls” survey by Neighbor with 1,101 participants, 31% suggested taking down decorations by Jan.15, 33% opted for an extended deadline until Feb. 1, while 9% said "it’s fine to leave them up all year."

There's no right or wrong time to take down holiday decorations. If the twinkling lights bring joy, take them down whenever you please.

However, be cautious if you have natural decorations like trees and wreaths, as they can become fire hazards.

The National Fire Protection Association advises you to promptly dispose of your Christmas trees and wreaths after the holiday season or as soon as they start drying up because they become more flammable.

To safely dispose of your natural trees and wreaths, check with your local Solid Waste Services, as many pick them up during regular yard trimming collections at the curb or have options for you to find a way to recycle them.

