Wendy’s Peppermint Frosty is returning for the holidays

Wendy’s is saying goodbye to fall and hello to the holiday season with the return of the limited time-only Peppermint Frosty.

The Peppermint Frosty will hit the fast food restaurant’s menu once again on Nov. 14, replacing the current seasonal flavor, Pumpkin Spice. The returning flavor will join the Chocolate Frosty on the menu throughout the holiday season.

New last year, the Peppermint Frosty has the same creamy texture as the Chocolate Frosty, but with an icy winter twist.

If you haven’t tried the Pumpkin Spice Frosty — or want one more taste — you have until Nov. 13 to grab one. The Frosty has hints of pumpkin and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.

You’ll also be able to get the Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew for a bit longer. It blends “fall flavors” with cold-brewed coffee and Frosty creamer.

Starbucks and Dunkin’ have already switched their fall menu over to holiday flavors, replacing their pumpkin spice lattes with peppermint mocha lattes and adding some new drinks.

Dunkin’ is bringing back its Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, along with Cookie Butter Cold Brew and Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte. Along with the return of the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte, Starbucks has added a new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai drink to the holiday menu.

Krispy Kreme’s new fall menu is inspired by Thanksgiving flavors. The new lineup of doughnuts includes a Caramel Pecan Brownie doughnut and a Cinnamon Latte Lover doughnut.

If you want even more cold sweet treats, you’ll also find a handful of new holiday ice cream flavors from Little Debbie in stores now. Along with the returning Christmas Tree Cakes flavor, the brand is adding Chocolate Christmas Tree Cakes and Little Debbie Cherry Cordials ice cream to its seasonal lineup.

Are you ready for peppermint season?

