Thursday morning brings the coolest temperatures so far this week in the low to mid 40s across SWFL. Skies stay mostly sunny through this afternoon as high climb to the low 70s with low humidity and a light breeze. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon until 9 PM Thursday in Charlotte and Lee Counties due to the dry conditions.

Friday morning will be cool and clear once again, but a warming trend kicks off Friday afternoon with highs back in the mid to upper 70s. We'll see temperatures back to the seasonal average of 80º by St. Patrick's Day with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions through the start of next week.

FOX 4 FORECASTER DANI BECKSTROM