Your weekend weather forecast

If you're looking for things to do this weekend across Southwest Florida you're going to want to know whether to pack an umbrella or sunscreen. Or both!

Saturday and Sunday will be similar in regards to weather with morning sunshine and scattered pm storms. High temperatures will be slightly above average in the low to mid 90s with heat index values over 100 degrees.

Here are a few events happening this weekend. First in Punta Gorda at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center is the Spiritlife Metaphysical and Holistic Fair. You can learn more about the body and mind and check out various vendors selling jewelry, natural products, and much more. There will be various speakers throughout the weekend. The event starts at 10am and lasts through 6pm both Saturday and Sunday.

If you're looking for an outdoor activity consider a nature walk at Clam Pass in Naples. Sunday features a free guided tour and walk on the boardwalk, bay, and beach. Learn importance of mangrove trees, some Florida history, and meet fascinating creatures and plants that share this unique habitat. This free event runs from 9am - 11am.

Finally if sports is your thing check out the sports card show in Cape Coral Sunday from 1pm - 7pm at 79 Mid Cape Terrace. Sports cards graded and raw, memorabilia, pokemon, yu-gi-oh, & Graded comics will be on display and there will even be a BBQ food truck and bounce house on site.

Maybe the pool or beach is your weekend getaway so the best time to be splashing in the water will be before 2pm. Showers and storms will arrive later in the afternoon and last through the evening so venture indoors when thunder roars!