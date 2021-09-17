Your weekend forecast with a list of events happening in Southwest Florida

It has been a cloudy and rainy past couple of days here in Southwest Florida, but there is some good news as we head into the weekend. More sun! The timing of showers and storms will be similar with morning rain areas along the coast. Showers and storms will gradually move inland throughout the afternoon and evening giving coastal communities more sunshine. Low temperatures this weekend will be in the mid 70s with afternoon highs around 90 degrees.

If you're looking for things to do this weekend head to the Caloosa Sound Convention Center in downtown Fort Myers where the Home & Garden Show for the Fort Myers area provides the opportunity for homeowners to see the newest in products and find great ideas for their home improvement projects. You'll find furnishings, accessories, decorating ideas, remodeling services, landscapers and more. The event is held both Saturday and Sunday from 10 am - 4 pm.

The Southwest Florida walk and roll is a fund raising event to support the cure for FSHD, which is a form of muscular dystrophy. The event will raise money for finding a cure for this disease. The event runs on Saturday from 8 am - 12 pm at Baker Park in Naples.

Sunday is international peace day and what better way to celebrate than attending the 14th Annual Peace Day celebrations. This event is open to anyone, including pets. This year the theme will be Unity in the Community. You'll find crafts, workshops, activities for kids of all ages, yoga and meditations, sing-alongs, education, key note speakers and more. In addition. there will be food trucks with a variety of foods and beverages. The event will take place on Sunday from 10 am - 5 pm at the Wa-Ke Hatchee park in Fort Myers.