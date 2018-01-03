Wind Chill Advisories Issued Across SWFL

The cold snap continues in SWFL with another round of cold air on the way this afternoon. As skies clear and winds pick up today, conditions combine to create a frigid night ahead with wind chills dropping into the 20s and 30s at times.

Wind Chill Advisories have been issued starting tonight across all southwest Florida counties. Advisories in Glades, Hendry, and inland Collier Counties start at 7 PM, and the Wind Chill Advisories in Lee and Charlotte Counties start at 10 PM. The advisories continue through 10 Thursday morning.

The cold temperatures and gusty winds will create wind chill values in the low 20s to mid 30s. Frost bite and hypothermia are possible if precautions such as coats, hats, and gloves are not taken.

Similar precautions will need to be taken Thursday night into Friday morning with another opportunity for wind chill values to drop into the 20s and 30s. Conditions will start to warm back up as we head into the weekend.