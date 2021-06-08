Why are some clouds darker than others?

WEATHER QUESTION:

"Why are some clouds dark?"- Max and Logan Sentner

EXPLANATION:

This depends mostly on the density, or thickness, of the cloud. Clouds are made up of tiny water droplets that reflect the sunlight. As the light passes through a cloud, it reflects evenly off of all the droplets making it appear white to our eyes.

As clouds build vertically and get thicker, such as a cumulonimbus cloud, less light can pass through the cloud. This will give it a darker appearance. This is also the reason why the bottom of clouds sometimes appear darker than the top.

How do clouds form?

