Why are some clouds darker than others?

Ricardo Arduengo/AP
A surfer carries his surfboard as he walks along La Pared Beach in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)
APTOPIX Puerto Rico Tropical Weather
Posted at 8:11 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 08:11:39-04

WEATHER QUESTION:
"Why are some clouds dark?"- Max and Logan Sentner

EXPLANATION:
This depends mostly on the density, or thickness, of the cloud. Clouds are made up of tiny water droplets that reflect the sunlight. As the light passes through a cloud, it reflects evenly off of all the droplets making it appear white to our eyes.

As clouds build vertically and get thicker, such as a cumulonimbus cloud, less light can pass through the cloud. This will give it a darker appearance. This is also the reason why the bottom of clouds sometimes appear darker than the top.

