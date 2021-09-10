Watch
When can we expect those fall-like temperatures?

While some people want to hold onto those summer-like temperatures others are hoping for the fall cool down. Our Lauren Petrelli explains when we could start to see our temperatures dip.
Posted at 10:53 AM, Sep 10, 2021
WFTX, Fla-- — While some people want to hold onto those summer-like temperatures others are hoping for the fall cooldown.

As we take a look at the climatology calendar for the month of September, you can see the average high for most of the month is in the low 90s.

On average, the last day our highs are at 90° or higher in Fort Myers is September 24. However, a drastic cool-down doesn't exactly happen immediately after the date.

Certain locations have to wait even later to see their highs fall below 90°. On average Punta Gorda sees a dip in its daily highs after October 2, and Naples doesn't usually see daily highs fall below that threshold until October 26.

Of course, these dates are just the climatological average meaning the cooldown could happen earlier or even later this year.


