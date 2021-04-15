Watch
What type of severe weather is the most dangerous?

Today's question:
"Hi my name is Raeden and I'm a second grader at Gulf Elementary and my weather question is what is the deadliest weather?"

Explanation:
Florida sees a variety of severe weather. Tornados usually present the most imminent danger, but statically, flooding is the biggest threat to people and property.

A common type of flooding we experience is storm surge which is associated with tropical systems like hurricanes. Strong winds from the storm will push the water onshore which can be strong enough to destroy homes or sweep cars away.

Storm Surge Team Leader Jamie Rhome with the National Hurricane Center says storm surge could reach up to 30 miles inland. He added if storm surge hits a coastal area during high tide, it can cause even more damage.

