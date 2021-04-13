What tools do meteorologists use to forecast the weather?

This week's weather question:

"Hi my name is Liam and I'm in 3rd grade at Saint Michael's Lutheran School. My question for you is-- what is your favorite tool to help predict the weather?"

Explanation:

Meteorologists use various tools to help forecast the weather. This includes satellites that orbit the globe and feed us information from space. Below is a video loop from the GOES-East satellite.

HELLO GORGEOUS: This is the view of Florida from #GOESEast today. The loop shows a sunny start to the day after a weekend of some much-needed rain. @Fox4Now #SWFL pic.twitter.com/MMIkUcn1Eq — Lauren Petrelli (@LPetrelliTV) April 13, 2021

Another tool that is used on a daily basis called Doppler Radar. The radar sends an outgoing pulse called a radio wave, and then the energy hits a system such as scattered storms and sends the information back to the radar tower. You have probably seen the Fox 4 team use radar every day to track rain across Southwest Florida. You can see a view of our current radar by clicking here.

