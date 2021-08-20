Watch
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

"TRUE" BLUE MOON ON THE HORIZON

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Probst/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, May 7, 2020 file photo, the full moon sets behind trees in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)
moon space sky night time trees forest
Posted at 10:04 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 10:04:07-04

WFTX — Sunday, August 22nd is the date for our next Blue Moon but this one is special not only because it is the Sturgeon Moon but because it is a "True" Blue Moon.

You may have heard the phrase "once in a blue moon". It usually refers to something that is rare. Blue moons are fairly rare but the definition has become a bit confused over time. We've known it to mean two full moons in one month but that isn't the original meaning. In 1937, an article in the Maine Farmers' Almanac stated that a blue moon happens when there are four full moons in one season... usually there are only three.

But then in 1943, Sky & Telescope Magazine interpreted the term Blue Moon to be two full moons in one month and that's the definition that stuck.

So according to the original definition, this Sunday will bring us the third full moon of summer and that is "True Blue".

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018