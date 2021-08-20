"TRUE" BLUE MOON ON THE HORIZON

WFTX — Sunday, August 22nd is the date for our next Blue Moon but this one is special not only because it is the Sturgeon Moon but because it is a "True" Blue Moon.

You may have heard the phrase "once in a blue moon". It usually refers to something that is rare. Blue moons are fairly rare but the definition has become a bit confused over time. We've known it to mean two full moons in one month but that isn't the original meaning. In 1937, an article in the Maine Farmers' Almanac stated that a blue moon happens when there are four full moons in one season... usually there are only three.

But then in 1943, Sky & Telescope Magazine interpreted the term Blue Moon to be two full moons in one month and that's the definition that stuck.

So according to the original definition, this Sunday will bring us the third full moon of summer and that is "True Blue".