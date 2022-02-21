Today marks 100 days until Hurricane Season

We're inching closer and closer to the official start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season. February 21 marks 100 days until the start of the season which is on June 1.

However, the National Hurricane Center will start to issue Tropical Weather Outlooks starting May 15, 2022. This was a recent change considering we have been seeing tropical systems develop before the official start of the season. The countdown is a good reminder to start getting your hurricane plan ready.

Currently, the tropics are quiet as we are out of season but we are tracking a plume of Saharan dust across the Atlantic. While the plume won't reach us, we typically like to see the Saharan dust during hurricane season because it helps suppress tropical activity.

WFTX

The NOAA Climate Prediction Center is currently forecasting this current La Nińa phase to stick around for a little longer with a transition back to near neutral conditions not likely taking place until late spring. A La Niña phase would lead to less wind shear in the Atlantic Ocean which could translate to more storms.

WFTX

The National Hurricane Center has already released the list of names of the 2022 season.

