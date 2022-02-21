Watch
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Today marks 100 days until Hurricane Season

items.[0].image.alt
WFTX
100 days until Hurricane Season starts
Posted at 12:32 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 12:34:58-05

We're inching closer and closer to the official start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season. February 21 marks 100 days until the start of the season which is on June 1.

However, the National Hurricane Center will start to issue Tropical Weather Outlooks starting May 15, 2022. This was a recent change considering we have been seeing tropical systems develop before the official start of the season. The countdown is a good reminder to start getting your hurricane plan ready.

Currently, the tropics are quiet as we are out of season but we are tracking a plume of Saharan dust across the Atlantic. While the plume won't reach us, we typically like to see the Saharan dust during hurricane season because it helps suppress tropical activity.

Saharan air layer

The NOAA Climate Prediction Center is currently forecasting this current La Nińa phase to stick around for a little longer with a transition back to near neutral conditions not likely taking place until late spring. A La Niña phase would lead to less wind shear in the Atlantic Ocean which could translate to more storms.

La Nina hurricane season

The National Hurricane Center has already released the list of names of the 2022 season.

  • Alex
  • Bonnie 
  • Colin 
  • Danielle
  • Earl  
  • Fiona
  • Gaston
  • Hermine
  • Ian
  • Julia
  • Karl
  • Lisa
  • Martin
  • Nicole
  • Owen
  • Paula
  • Richard
  • Shary
  • Tobias
  • Virginie
  • Walter
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX4 Weather Cameras
FOX4 Tower Cam (Cape Coral) Luminary Hotel Tarpon Lodge Pink Shell Resort Charlotte Harbor