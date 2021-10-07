Red tide levels start to increase off the coast of Southwest Florida

Red tide levels have been high just to our north, but we're starting to see a rise in red tide here in Southwest Florida.

Beaches in southern Sarasota county are experiencing high red tide levels with coastal Charlotte county seeing low to moderate levels. Charlotte harbor is still looking good though with no red tide present.

There is a low concentration of red tide along the outer edges of the Lee county islands from Captiva northward. From Sanibel south things are looking good all the way down through Collier county to Marco Island.

The wind which is a primary transporter of red tide will be out of the northwest at times through this weekend as a cold front moves into our area. This could continue to transport higher levels of red tide into Southwest Florida coasts.

If you're heading to the beach Friday, the wind will be light out of the southeast in the morning and shift onshore out of the northwest in the afternoon. Keep in mind there will be scattered afternoon and evening storms so keep an eye to the sky.